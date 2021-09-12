Jets' Mekhi Becton Carted Off With Knee Injury

It took three quarters for the Jets to find the end zone on Sunday in Carolina, but as soon as New York's offense scored for the first time, they also lost one of their best players to injury.

While rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was scrambling out to his right, finding Corey Davis for his first career touchdown pass, left tackle Mekhi Becton was down by the line of scrimmage, writhing in pain.

After a visit from the training staff, with his teammates and coaches kneeling on the turf in prayer, Becton was helped off the field, limping with every step. From the sideline, he was carted off the field to the locker room with a towel hanging on his head. Television cameras showed the emotion on the left tackle's face, a testament to the severity of his injury.

The Jets quickly announced that Becton is doubtful to return with a knee injury.

Upon further review, as Wilson left the pocket, offensive lineman Greg Van Roten and a member of the Panthers' defensive line both appeared to land on Becton from behind.

Becton battled injuries during his rookie season last year. The former first-round pick played in 14 games and when he was on the field, he showed weekly why he has the potential to be a force on the Jets' offensive line for years to come.

Now, head coach Robert Saleh and this entire organization will wait anxiously to see just how serious this knee injury is, and how long it will keep him on the sideline.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.