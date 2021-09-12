Robert Saleh Takes Unique Pregame Tradition to Head Coaching Debut

On Sunday in Carolina, Robert Saleh will do something he's never done before.

The former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator will stand on the sideline as a head coach for the first time, looking to lead the Jets to a season-opening victory over the Panthers.

Hours before kickoff, however, Saleh brought a tradition that he's maintained throughout his entire coaching career to what is sure to be a memorable day at Bank of America Stadium.

Saleh was spotted running stairs. In fact, he didn't just jog up a few sections to break a sweat, the head coach and leader of this rebuild ran up the stadium steps around the entire lower bowl.

It's no surprise Saleh was getting a workout in like this hours before the game. The head coach was running stairs during the preseason as well, even during a torrential downpour at MetLife Stadium.

Speaking about the tradition in the days leading up to Sunday's showdown with the Panthers, Saleh revealed that he's been running stairs pregame since he was a graduate assistant at his first job.

"I was looking for something to do pregame when I was still young and in a lot better shape," Saleh told reporters, cracking a smile. "I was trying to get a workout in, and there’s no workout equipment and I wanted something difficult. So, I started running stadiums in college, and I just started doing it in the NFL when I got here. So, it’s been over 20 years now."

Sounds about right for a coach that preaches all gas and no brakes.

Saleh mentioned Lambeau Field in Green Bay and Levi's Stadium in San Francisco as venues that have been more challenging than others over the years. Even still, jogging up the steps is light work compared to chasing around his kids at home.

"It's a lot easier," Saleh said.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.