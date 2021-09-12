Jets' Zach Wilson Shows Resolve in Debut, But Can't Complete Comeback Against Panthers

Sunday was meant to be the beginning of a new era for the Jets, a shot for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson to excel in a new offensive scheme.

And yet, Jets fans were left with an overwhelming feeling of déjà vu from last year's two-win campaign, watching their signal-caller struggle early on as his team fell behind.

While Wilson eventually found a rhythm after three quarters, giving New York a chance at the end, Carolina was able to hold off the comeback and secure a Week 1 victory, 19-14.

Against his former team, Sam Darnold exacted some revenge, leaning heavily on Christian McCaffrey out of the backfield for a team-leading 89 receiving yards on nine catches. Factor in 98 rushing yards on 21 carries and while McCaffrey was unable to explode for the big play, he was a consistent thorn for New York's defense, as expected.

Darnold spun a 57-yard score through the air, finding Robby Anderson—another former Jet—on a pretty deep ball over the middle. He added a five-yard touchdown run as well, putting the Panthers up 16-0 at halftime.

On the other side, Wilson ran for his life practically all game long, rarely able to get comfortable in the pocket. The rookie was sacked six times, pressured constantly as the offensive line struggled. In fact, Wilson was pressured on 10 of his 19 first-half dropbacks, per ESPN Stats & Info. He went 0-of-7 and was sacked three times when under duress.

There's even more of a reason to be concerned about that group after left tackle Mekhi Becton was carted off with a knee injury in the third quarter. He did not return.

It was on that play when Becton went down with an injury that Wilson delivered his first career touchdown pass. Rolling out to his right to evade pressure, a familiar site at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, the rookie fired into the end zone to Corey Davis for a 22-yard score.

That duo connected on a second touchdown pass late in the fourth, this time an eight-yard pitch and catch. Davis finished the loss with 97 receiving yards on five catches (seven targets).

Give Wilson some credit. He made some big throws down the stretch, showing resiliency while leading this unit that was down and out at halftime. The slow start turned out to be too big of a deficit to overcome, though.

Wilson finished his debut with 258 yards through the air, completing 20 of his 37 pass attempts with two touchdowns and one interception. It's a frustrating loss considering the resolve this team showed through the end, but Wilson certainly showcased what he's capable of. There's no denying Wilson's arm talent, maturity and his ability to use his legs to extend plays outside of the pocket.

Imagine what he'll be able to accomplish when he continues to adjust, getting more familiar with this offense. That said, it all comes back to his pass protection. If he doesn't have time to throw, there's only so much the rookie quarterback can do.

