Why the Jets' Young Defense Will Benefit From Facing Tom Brady

Nothing is more valuable for the Jets than reps against talented opponents. On Sunday, they'll get a chance to play against the greatest quarterback of all time.

Facing a quarterback as talented as Tom Brady is never easy, even for the best defensive units in the sport.

For the Jets and their young defense, containing the Buccaneers and all their offensive weapons on Sunday—with Brady under center—should be quite the challenge.

But this is also a learning opportunity for New York's inexperienced players on the defensive side of the ball, a chance to line up and face one of the all-time greats.

"You're going up against a quarterback that's seen it all," linebacker C.J. Mosley told reporters on Thursday. "There's nothing that he hasn't seen."

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich added that by watching Brady handle his business and orchestrate an offense, these young defenders can gain even more of an appreciation for how much work Brady has put in to get to this point over the years.

"Just observing him and playing against him, I think it can give you such a clear vision of what it can look like, because here’s a guy that, obviously he’s not gifted with all the natural stuff," Ulbrich explained. "He is self-made in every way and I think it’s just such a clear example for those young guys that you can go as far as you’re willing to work, and if you put the time in, you will be rewarded, and if you sacrifice and do all the things necessary to be successful in this league that you can, regardless of sometimes your draft status, your contract status, your physical tools.

"From that standpoint, for years he’s been a huge inspiration to players around the league that aren’t necessarily as physically as gifted with all the stuff, you can still be a very good player in this league."

Interestingly enough, Ulbrich was drafted in the third round of the 2000 NFL draft, 113 selections before Brady went to the Patriots in the sixth round.

As Ulbrich transitioned from his playing career to coaching, he's been able to watch Brady evolve while the signal-caller got older and those at the positions around him stayed the same age.

"It’s just elite recognition, execution, poise," Ulbrich said of Brady. "I can think of a million adjectives to throw at this guy. He is undoubtedly the best quarterback that’s ever played this game, for so many reasons. And it’s exciting. It’s exciting for, especially a young defense like ours. A lot of them have never played against him, to go and see what you’re made of against the best. So, they’re excited about it, which is crazy, but they’re excited about it."

That said, as veteran defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins put it earlier in the week, if New York wants to win this game, they need to treat Brady like he's "nameless and faceless." Otherwise, Brady's presence and reputation can get in a player's head and impact his readiness to make a play between the lines.

"We really have to make sure we're doing our job," Mosley added. "That's what it comes down to. Guys in the right spot, not missing coverages, not missing checks, things like that, because when that happens, he will exploit it."

