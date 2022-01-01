NFL Insider Says Jets Must Improve 'Mediocre' Weaponry Around Zach Wilson This Offseason

One NFL insider believes the New York Jets have mediocre weapons on offense surrounding quarterback Zach Wilson, something that must be fixed this offseason.

NFL insider Peter King wants the Jets to be patient with their rookie quarterback, giving him time to develop and mature.

But that doesn't mean New York can sit around and hope for the best over the next few years. This organization must surround their franchise QB with the right pieces to foster an environment where he can excel.

"You're judged by the weapons you put around a quarterback, and right now, the weaponry is mediocre at best," King told ESPN's Rich Cimini on the 'Flight Deck' podcast. "I think that's what they've got to do, a better job helping a guy who is supposed to be a franchise quarterback actually be one."

That in mind, Cimini and King agreed that this offseason in 2022 will be pivotal for the future of this franchise.

Fans and pundits alike have been able to say those words about the Jets practically every year over the last few decades, since Ne wYork almost always has a high first-round pick, but now with head coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson entering their second season, general manager Joe Douglas can take this organization to the next level in the draft and in free agency.

"Unfortunately for the Jets, it's not supposed to be a very good draft overall," King said. "I would be looking a lot less at who is going to run the best, who's going to do this. Let's have the best football players."

King mentioned Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp as an example, a player that wasn't picked until the third round and has blossomed into an MVP candidate at the next level on a roster stacked with talent.

READ: Morgan Moses Raves About Playing For Jets as Free Agency Looms

New York has their two top picks in the first round this spring, but the insider believes the Jets can make a big difference in the third, fourth and fifth rounds, adding the players that will immediately have an impact in the NFL.

King also preached patience for Wilson, saying criticism is warranted for a player early in their career, but to abandon ship this early would be a mistake.

"I think the thing that bothers me more and more is that I don't understand why you would draft a guy onto a bad team with a rookie coach, with a very sketchy recent personnel history of surrounding the quarterback with good players and a good line," he said. "Will everybody please, please, please settle down and allow stories to be told? Allow a guy to succeed or fail without taking his temperature every 10 minutes."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.