Jets Must Find Running Game to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

New York's run game has been struggling for a long time, a big reason why the Jets have lost five of their last six games.

Forget the Jets' quarterback carousel, inopportune lapses on defense and failed comebacks.

If there's one trend that has had a direct impact on New York's ability to win games this year, especially during this recent losing streak, it's the success of the run game.

The Jets are winless (0-7) in 2022 when they rush for fewer than 84 yards in a game. They're almost perfect (7-1) when they rush for 93-plus yards.

Just look at this month. New York lost all four of their games in December, averaging 78 yards on the ground per game.

Coincidence?

I think not.

Of course, this is more complex than simply blaming New York's running back room. The Jets have had issues on the offensive line, trying to limp through the final few weeks of the year up front. They've also found themselves in passing situations almost every week recently, trying to make up for slow starts on offense. When Zach Wilson was struggling under center, or the Jets were playing in poor winter conditions, opposing defenses have been able to stack the box and make it even more difficult to establish the running game. The shuffle between quarterbacks hasn't helped either, especially when the best running back on this team—rookie Breece Hall—has been out with a season-ending knee injury since late October.

With a clear path to the postseason, starting on Sunday in Seattle, the Jets can wipe away this narrative with one performance. An explosion on the ground against the Seahawks—one of the worst teams in the NFL at stopping the run—would put Gang Green in prime position to bounce back and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday that New York will roll with their "back-by-committee" approach this week, using Zonovan Knight and Michael Carter with a mix of James Robinson and Ty Johnson.

Seattle has allowed an average of 155.5 rushing yards per game this year. Only the 2-12-1 Texas have given up more yards on the ground week-to-week this season. With the Seahawks forced to respect the passing game (as Mike White returns from his rib injury), Knight and Carter could lead the way early and often, setting the tone.

Again, it's more than just those backs, though. It'll take some complementary football to get the job done. Same goes for New York's regular season finale against the Dolphins one week from Sunday.

"We got to get the ball on defense, we’ve got to find a way to get leads early so teams have to force the issue against our defense, so we can be a little bit more opportunistic," Saleh explained to reporters on Friday. "There’s a whole bunch of things, being able to run the ball and kill clock and possess it, move the chains, but it’s not just the run game although that is a big part of it, especially December football. Our team ball hasn’t been clicking to the level it needs to click for us to win those one-score games."

