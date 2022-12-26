Robert Saleh Rejects Report That Jets Will Move on From Zach Wilson: 'We're Not Quitting On Him'

Mike White will start for the Jets on Sunday in Seattle, with Joe Flacco as his backup. Zach Wilson will be inactive.

While one NFL insider is reporting that the Jets are destined to move on from Zach Wilson after this season, New York's head coach is still standing by the quarterback, even after benching him for a second time.

Robert Saleh announced on Monday that Wilson will be inactive this week, handing the starting quarterback responsibilities back to Mike White, who was cleared for contact after a rib injury.

Joe Flacco will be White's backup on Sunday in Seattle, a must-win game for New York as they cling to a slim shot at a postseason spot. Barring an injury, Wilson won't be activate again for the rest of this season.

Even with Wilson back on the bench, Saleh sees a future for the first-rounder with this franchise, assuring that he has no plans to quit on the quarterback.

"The plan for Zach hasn't changed," Saleh told reporters on Monday afternoon. "I still think he has a future here, I still think he's going to be a really good quarterback. He needs time to sit back and continue the development that we're trying to re-kickstart, if you will, after the New England game. Still have him in our future and our plans.

Saleh was asked directly about a report from Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. Glazer said over the weekend that the Jets are expected to "to move on from [Wilson] after this season."

"That report is all speculation," Saleh said. "He still has a huge plan in our future and like I said, we're not quitting on the young man. We're going to do everything we can to develop him."

Whether the Jets have faith in Wilson or not, it's clear that White gives this team their best shot to win their final two regular season games and sneak into the postseason. Wilson threw for only 92 yards on 9-of-18 passing on Thursday Night Football in a loss to the Jaguars before he was replaced by third-string QB Chris Streveler in the second half. White will have a shot to pick up where he left off before his rib injury in Buffalo a few weeks ago, building on back-to-back games where he threw for 315-plus yards.

Saleh went on to explain that the road to being a quality player in the NFL isn't smooth. Wilson hasn't panned out so far, with his sky-high expectations as the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft, but he has confidence in the QB to turn things around with his work ethic.

"He's not going to be a kid that quits," Saleh said. "I don't think he's looking at this and saying it's an impossible hill to climb. ... While it doesn't look good and while it doesn't seem like there's a light at the end of the tunnel, you just need to put your head down and keep working, eventually he'll come through. There's a lot of quarterbacks in this league who have made it out of the dark tunnel and if you look throughout the league, more quarterbacks than not have started in the dungeon, if you will, and found their way out to sunlight. Got a lot of confidence in him because of how important this is, what kind of man he is and how hard he'll work."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.