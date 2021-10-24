Jets vs. Patriots Live Score Updates

The New York Jets travel to face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 7, a rematch between these AFC East rivals. Follow along for live updates.

Can the Jets exact revenge with a win in Foxborough, shocking the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick? Or will rookie quarterback Mac Jones come out on top once again, leading New England to a victory?

Zach Wilson and the Jets will look to start fast this week, distancing themselves from the first-half woes that have held this club back through the first five games of the year.

Coming off a bye week, you'd like to think New York will have a plan as to how they're going to attack this Patriots defense early and often, right?

After all, last time these two teams faced off (back in Week 2), the Jets were held to just six points and Wilson threw four interceptions. Surely Robert Saleh's unit will focus on preventing giveaways and playing mistake-free football.

If the Jets (1-4) win on Sunday, they'll leapfrog the Patriots (2-4) in the AFC East standings, keeping Gang Green in contention with the trade deadline rapidly approaching.

Before kickoff, here are some articles to get you ready for the finale of this year's season series between these two division rivals:

First Quarter

12:43: Jets 0, Patriots 7

That was quick. New England take the football down the field on their first drive, capping it off with some trickeration. Nelson Agholor snags a touchdown pass from Kendrick Bourne, who caught a pass in the backfield from Mac Jones.

Now, let's see how the Jets respond.

7:21: Jets 0, Patriots 14

Yikes. Damien Harris runs in for a one-yard touchdown and this is getting ugly already. New York's defense looks lost so far. If the offense continues to struggle, this game is going to be over before halftime.

1:53: Matt Ammendola misses a 48-yard field goal and the Jets' scoreless streak in the first quarter continues

Second Quater

14:14: Jets 0, Patriots 17

Nick Folk is good from 39 yards out. This looks like another embarrassing loss in the making. I'd turn this game off and enjoy your Sunday afternoon while you still can...