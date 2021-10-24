Jets' LB C.J. Mosley Inactive vs. Patriots

C.J. Mosley headlines a group of six players that are inactive on Sunday in New England against the Patriots.

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley is inactive on Sunday in New York's rematch with the New England Patriots, sitting out as he recuperates from his hamstring injury.

Earlier in the week, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the linebacker's status would come down to the wire. In fact, Mosley was spotted at Gillette Stadium on Sunday morning, going through a workout to see if he could play.

In the end, the veteran and the Jets coaching staff elected to go the conservative route, making sure this hamstring injury didn't turn into more of a long-term physical complication.

Mosley's hamstring injury popped up during New York's loss to the Falcons in London two weeks ago. Even with a bye week adding some additional rest, Mosley still wasn't ready to suit up in Foxborough.

Through the first five games of the season, Mosley has played in 98.91% of New York's snaps on defense, more than any other defender on this roster. He also leads the team with 45 tackles, adding a sack, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.

With Mosley out this week, rookie Jamien Sherwood will take on a bigger role, calling plays for the defense.

"The amount of stuff he gets out of his mouth, pre-snap wise, with regards to close calls, checks and all of it is fascinating for a rookie," Saleh told reporters on Friday. "He’s very, very confident. He knows everybody’s job and so our confidence of him with the green dot is fine."

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich added earlier in the week that he's comfortable with the depth New York has at the position to help fill in for Mosley's absence, a group headlined by Sherwood.

"Jamien, he’s an unusual rookie because rookies, they’re so known for, not necessarily having the awareness, the ability to communicate, all those things, whereas Jamien is not that at all," Ulbrich said. "He carries himself like a vet. He communicates like a vet. Although he doesn’t have the experience that a C.J. has, he’s a guy that we have a lot of trust in."

Here are the rest of New York's inactives on Sunday:

WR Jeff Smith

RB Tevin Coleman

S Adrian Colbert

TE Tyler Kroft

DL Jonathan Marshall

