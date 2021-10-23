Jets' Jamison Crowder Isn't Paying Attention to Trade Rumors

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder isn't listening to rumors and speculation about his future with the Jets as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

Speaking to reporters this week ahead of New York's rematch with the Patriots in New England, Crowder said he's not paying attention to trade speculation.

"Obviously, it's a part of the business, but my main focus is to come out each day and prepare for this week," Crowder said Friday. "That's just how I view it. I haven't thought about anything, I just think about coming here getting ready for Sunday."

Since returning from a groin injury—which kept the veteran sidelined through the first three games of the year—Crowder has racked up 85 receiving yards on 11 catches. In the Jets' lone victory of the season, against the Titans in Week 4, Crowder had seven catches, 61 yards and a touchdown reception.

Crowder, 28, doesn't necessarily factor into the Jets' future. Rookie Elijah Moore is poised to be a special player in the slot. With plenty of draft picks on the way, and young talent dispersed across this roster, there's a good chance that New York won't need Crowder in the near future.

Besides, Crowder is set to enter free agency this offseason, finishing off his three-year deal with the Jets.

That in mind, the Jets could try to flip Crowder to a team that needs more depth at wide receiver, adding more draft capital in the process. Crowder has proven he still has plenty of production left in the tank, leading Gang Green with 699 receiving yards a year ago in just 12 games played.

Nonetheless, Crowder isn't letting an uncertain future within the organization change his weekly outlook. He plans to keep playing hard, doing whatever it takes to pave the way to a Jets victory.

"My main focus is to come out here each and every day, give what I can for the team, play my role as a slot receiver and go out there and do what I do on Sundays." he added. "That's what I think about and that's just kind of where my mind is at."

For a player in his seventh season in the league, Crowder is accustomed to the highs and lows of life as a wide receiver. Some games, a wideout can be the focal point of the offense, touching the football often and boosting personal stats. Other times, targets are hard to come by.

Like trade rumors, Crowder isn't paying attention to those concerns either.

"Obviously as a receiver you want the football, but it is what it is," he said. "Some games just have a different flow. Some games I've been a part of games where the running game is really going and it just wasn't a receiver day. Like, yeah, I want the ball, but we got the win. Whatever was working that day, is just kind of flavor of the day. ... You have a lot of talent, there's only one football that can be distributed so you've got to just be able to go out there and just do what you can.

"When the opportunity comes, make a play."

If New York wants to have any success going forward this year, Crowder should factor into the offense quite a bit, like we saw against the Titans. Otherwise, the Jets would be better served to deal Crowder in the next few weeks, recouping some value before the veteran finds a new home in free agency.

