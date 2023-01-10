Which Free Agents Should the Jets Bring Back in 2023?

This former Jets scout explains why New York needs to re-sign these three players in free agency.

It's that time of the year when players clean out their lockers in the Jets' locker-room.

High hopes in August have been dashed by a last place divisional finish in January.

Now one of the main questions becomes which of the Jets free agents should the team bring back next season?

The contracts of 26 of their players are up and 18 of those are unrestricted free agents, meaning any team can sign them, no questions asked.

These players are: Cedric Ogbuehi (OT), George Fant (OT), Mike Remmers (OT), Dan Feeney (OG), Nate Herbig (OG), Conor McGovern (C), Mike White (QB), Joe Flacco (QB), Ty Johnson (RB), Solomon Thomas (DE), Vinny Curry (DE), Nathan Shepherd (DE), Sheldon Rankins (DT), Marcell Harris (LB), Quincy Williams (LB), Kwon Alexander (LB), LaMarcus Joyner (FS) and Greg Zuerlein (K).

It's all about team chemistry, and every player added and subtracted to the locker-room is like adding or subtracting an ingredient to a recipe.

The recipe this past season produced a 7-10 record, and undoubtedly leaves the notion that changes need to be made.

Out of these 18 unrestricted free agents, who are the top three New York needs to bring back?

New York Jets Should Re-Sign These Three Players in Free Agency Mike White (QB) Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports "If you have a quarterback, you have a chance." That's the old saying in football circles and it's a fact. Teams will go to any length to find the right one. Jets' management believed they had found him when they selected Zach Wilson in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but this toad has never turned into a prince. Instead, it's been White who has proven to be the best fairy tale on this roster over the past two seasons. White, who was signed off of waivers from Dallas in 2019, has been the best signal caller on the Jets both statistically and as a leader. White has the highest completion percentage of any QB on this roster over the past two seasons and he has shown he can get the most out of the team's personnel. While White's representation will want to focus on his potential and the club will want to focus on his full body of work in the negotiations, New York needs to find a way to make this one happen. White is good for this team. He's decisive with the ball and he has shown flashes of greatness last season against Cincinnati and this season against Chicago in limited opportunities. Quincy Williams (LB) Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports This one will be a problem. Once upon a time Quincy Williams was claimed off waivers by team General Manager Joe Douglas. Since, the younger brother of Jets' star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has proven to be a steal, being the second-leading tackler on the team the past two seasons. He has been second in tackles only to LB C.J. Mosley. Everytime I turned on the Jets' game film, there was Williams making a play and getting all fired up. With this kind of fiery production, expect teams to park a Brink's truck outside of Williams's house when the clock strikes free agency. Williams is a 26-year-old playmaker in the prime of his career and the Jets cannot afford to lose him. Conor McGovern (C) Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports This is the position that anchors the offensive line, and McGovern has only missed two starts in three seasons, since coming over from Denver. This well-rounded center has been the rock in the middle of an offensive line that has otherwise seen nothing but changes and chaos. In an August evaluation of McGovern, I said he 'was the best offensive lineman on the Jets,' and that is what he proved to be. Pro Football Focus is projecting him just inside top-10 center compensation at 3-years, $25.5 million.

The Jets have to get this one done, if they ever hope to live happily ever after.

MORE:

Follow Daniel Kelly on Twitter (@danielkellybook). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.