Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE

    Jets Place George Fant on Injured Reserve With Season-Ending Knee Injury

    Fant started in 15 games for the Jets this season, taking over for Mekhi Becton as New York's starting left tackle back in Week 1.

    George Fant's impressive season is over. 

    After injuring his knee in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York has placed the left tackle on injured reserve, ending his season with one more game remaining.

    In addition to Fant, the Jets placed defensive lineman Bryce Huff on IR with an ankle injury. Tight end Dan Brown was also moved to the practice squad injured list.  

    The team announced the handful of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.

    On Monday, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Fant was getting a second opinion on his knee and that the team would know more about his status later in the week. 

    "His ACL is intact, so knock on wood, this is just stuff from a previous knee injury that he’s dealing with," Saleh said.

    READ: Robert Saleh Provides an Update on Michael Carter's Concussion

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    When Mekhi Becton went down with a knee injury way back in Week 1, Fant was moved from right tackle to left tackle. He ended up holding it down on the left side for the entire season, starting in all but one game (he was sidelined in Week 15 with a knee injury). 

    Fant was tremendous over those 15 games in green and white. The 29-year-old allowed only one sack all season, according to Pro Football Focus

    With one game to play and nothing truly at stake for the Jets in Week 18 against the Bills in Buffalo, this isn't necessarily a devastating loss for New York. They've already dealt with a slew of injuries up front and across their roster recently, so this is just more adversity for the Jets to deal with in the final week of the regular season.

    As a precaution, the Jets claimed another tackle (Greg Senat) off waivers earlier in the week. Now, there's a chance he could be called upon on Sunday. 

    Otherwise, all New York can do is hope that this injury isn't serious for Fant. The lineman has one more year on his deal with the Jets and depending on Becton's health (along with how New York approaches the NFL draft and free agency), Fant could play a huge role on this team next season.

    MORE:

    Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

    George Fant blocking with Jets
    News

    Jets Place George Fant on Injured Reserve With Season-Ending Knee Injury

    1 minute ago
    George LB Nakobe Dean celebrates tackle
    News

    Jets Take Top Linebacker and Safety in First Round of Latest PFF Mock Draft

    28 minutes ago
    Alabama WR Jameson Williams scores touchdown
    News

    Mel Kiper: Jets Could Pick Alabama WR Jameson Williams in First Round

    2 hours ago
    Jets QB Zach Wilson looks up after run
    News

    Jets Jump Ahead in NFL Power Rankings After Nearly Upsetting Buccaneers

    3 hours ago
    Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis
    News

    Should the Jets Draft Purdue's George Karlaftis?

    8 hours ago
    Jets RB Michael Carter tackled in loss to Buccaneers
    News

    Robert Saleh Provides an Update on Michael Carter's Concussion

    22 hours ago
    Jets QB Zach Wilson jukes Buccaneers defender
    News

    Wilson's Strong Outing the Silver Lining in Heartbreaking Defeat

    Jan 3, 2022
    Jets WR Denzel Mims drops ball
    News

    Has Denzel Mims Played His Final Snap With the Jets?

    Jan 3, 2022