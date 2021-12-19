Jets Inactives vs. Dolphins: George Fant and Two Surprises

New York Jets left tackle George Fant, running back Ty Johnson and defensive end Shaq Lawson are all inactive on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

As expected, Jets left tackle George Fant is inactive on Sunday against the Dolphins.

The backup offensive lineman—filling in for the injured Mekhi Becton—didn't practice at all this week, recuperating from a knee injury.

In Fant's place, Conor McDermott will likely get the start on Zach Wilson's blind side, just the fourth start of McDermott's five-year career. Chuma Edoga could see the field as well this week, returning from injured reserve. He started four games last season, playing in 11.

Fant isn't alone on the Jets' inactive list, though. In fact, there are a few surprises that will be relegated to the sideline in Miami.

Both running back Ty Johnson and defensive end Shaq Lawson are inactive this week

Johnson dropped three passes in the first quarter of last Sunday's loss to the Saints. With Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman returning from injury, it was between Johnson and Austin Walter to get the nod against Miami's strong defensive front. Robert Saleh and the Jets went with Walter.

READ: Jets' Ty Johnson Owns Up to Costly Drops in Loss to Saints

Lawson didn't appear on New York's injury report and had played in all 13 games this season before Sunday. He recorded 0.5 sacks last week as well.

In addition to Johnson and Lawson, here are the rest of New York's inactive players:

RB La'Mical Perine

CB Isaiah Dunn

DL Tim Ward

DL Folorunso Fatukasi (reserve/COVID)

CB/Special Teams Justin Hardee (reserve/COVID)

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.