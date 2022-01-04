Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jets Jump Ahead in NFL Power Rankings After Nearly Upsetting Buccaneers

    The New York Jets are now the 28th-ranked team in the NFL after their solid performance against the Buccaneers on Sunday.
    Author:

    The Jets fell to 4-12 on the season with a loss on Sunday, but their promising performance against the defending champs resulted in a boost in their spot on Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings. 

    New York was listed 31st last week, ahead of only the lowly Jaguars. 

    Now, they've jumped in front of three other teams heading into Week 18.

    Here's SI's Conor Orr with an explanation as to why the Jets are now the NFL's 28th-ranked team entering the final week of the regular season:

    28. New York Jets (4–12)

    Last week: Loss vs. Tampa Bay, 28–24

    Next week: at Buffalo

    This team performed at expectation this year, which, when you consider the totality of their experiences in 2021, is pretty remarkable. Robert Saleh’s club beat the Titans, the Bengals and nearly held on to nip the Buccaneers. We said that their 2021 should be measured in an ability to hang tough. Minus some forgettable Patriots games, that seems to be the case.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    This year has been far from perfect for the Jets and there are still countless flaws up and down this rebuilding roster. But to hang with the Buccaneers this late in the season, while missing a plethora of players to injuries and COVID-19, you have to feel optimistic about the future if you are head coach Robert Saleh or general manager Joe Douglas. 

    The job is far from finished, though. The pressure is on for New York to hit on their draft picks this April—New York has four selections in the top-38 picks of the 2022 NFL draft—before spending smartly in free agency.

    MORE:

    Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

    Jets QB Zach Wilson looks up after run
    News

    Jets Jump Ahead in NFL Power Rankings After Nearly Upsetting Buccaneers

    1 minute ago
    Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis
    News

    Should the Jets Draft Purdue's George Karlaftis?

    5 hours ago
    Jets RB Michael Carter tackled in loss to Buccaneers
    News

    Robert Saleh Provides an Update on Michael Carter's Concussion

    19 hours ago
    Jets QB Zach Wilson jukes Buccaneers defender
    News

    Wilson's Strong Outing the Silver Lining in Heartbreaking Defeat

    21 hours ago
    Jets WR Denzel Mims drops ball
    News

    Has Denzel Mims Played His Final Snap With the Jets?

    Jan 3, 2022
    Top draft prospects Derek Stingley Jr., Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux
    News

    Jets Face Serious Risk With These Top Prospects in First Round of 2022 NFL Draft

    Jan 3, 2022
    Jets CB Brandin Echols intercepts Tom Brady, gets autograph
    News

    Jets' Rookie Gets Autograph From Tom Brady After Interception

    Jan 3, 2022
    Jets QB Zach Wilson with Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
    News

    Zach Wilson Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Buccaneers Beat Jets

    Jan 2, 2022