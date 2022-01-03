Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Robert Saleh Provides an Update on Michael Carter's Concussion

    Carter left Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers in the first half with a concussion.
    Michael Carter's rookie season isn't over just yet. 

    The running back exited the Jets' loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday in the first half, missing the remainder of the game while getting evaluated for a concussion. 

    Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed on Monday afternoon that Carter is in concussion protocol, but the team is hopeful that he can play this week in the finale of the regular season. 

    Carter was on pace for a career day against Tampa Bay before he was forced to leave the game. After a 55-yard scamper on his very first carry, it looked like the North Carolina product was going to eclipse 100 yards on the ground for the second straight week.

    The fourth-round pick was unable to accomplish that feat, but he still made some history on Sunday. His 55-yard run marked the first time in Jets franchise history that New York has had two 50-plus yard runs from rookies in a single season. That, of course, was made possible by quarterback Zach Wilson and his electric 52-yard touchdown run against the Jaguars in Week 16.

    Even if he doesn't play in the final game of the regular season, Carter proved this year that he's a key piece in what New York is building on offense. Playing in 13 games this season, the running back leads the Jets with 620 rushing yards. In fact, he needs only 55 more yards for a 1,000-yard season (in total yards from scrimmage). 

    Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

