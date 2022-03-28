Ex-Jets Scout Calls Jordan Whitehead Signing a 'Home Run' For New York

This former Jets scout thinks New York made a great choice by adding hard-hitting safety Jordan Whitehead in free agency this offseason.

Jordan Whitehead is a good football player.

The Jets recently signed the free agent safety after he spent the last four seasons playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Whitehead was all over the field for the Bucs, and it was clear to see he was an instrumental part of Tampa Bay’s defense.

The Jets had the No. 30 ranked pass defense in the league last season and there is no question they needed to try to improve. Whitehead is an instant upgrade at safety for the Jets. While New York had a more pressing need at corner, that perhaps can still be addressed early in the draft next month.

Whitehead, who ironically wears #33 (like Jamal Adams used to for the Jets), reminds me a lot of Adams to a degree. Whitehead enjoys lighting up receivers, and he shows the ability to fire in off the edges to blitz and make run stops for losses.

Whitehead brings a real presence to the football field. He brings leadership and he is a playmaker.

The last four years statistically tell that same story. Within that time span, Whitehead has put up 292 total tackles (222 solo), two sacks, two forced fumbles, five interceptions, and 25 passes defended.

Whitehead is just not one of these safeties who tries to keep his jersey clean or one who ends up around the scene after the damage has been done.

Whitehead plays the game the way it is meant to be played.

This is a huge loss for the Bucs’ defense, and a huge gain for the Jets’ defense. New York will be facing a lot of offensive firepower in the AFC East this season. With quarterbacks Josh Allen (BUF), Mac Jones (NE), and maybe now even Tom Brady (MIA), the Jets are going to have their work cut out for them.

Grading Jordan Whitehead Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports 5-foot-10, 198 pounds 2021 game film reviewed: (10/31) NO, (12/26) CAR and (1/23) LAR Grade: B + (Good player, but not elite; he’s good enough to win with) Scouting Report Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Active, alert, energetic and physical well-rounded safety with decent range and short-area burst. Excels in coverage. Shows he can carry coverages into the flats and even make a play on the ball occasionally. Able to carry tight ends down the seams. Not afraid of carrying receivers and provides good support. Able to pop backs on screens. Decent at providing help over the top, but does not get there in time to make a play on the ball and a receiver can slip behind him deep. Good in run support and shows desire. Likes to roll down low into the box and fill from the edges. Showed ability to torpedo in and make tackles for losses. Above average wrapping tackler. Likes to hit the ball carrier. Sometimes flushed out by blockers or ends up in position opposed to making the stop. Struggles beating blocks. Active blitzer who can get there if left clean, but not if he is blocked. Gets emotionally and visibly fired up. Contagious energy. Culture changer. Bottom Line Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports I have been hard on Jets general manager Joe Douglas about the (G) Laken Tomlinson and (EDGE) Jacob Martin signings in free agency. However, I believe in giving credit where credit is due and Whitehead is a home run for the Jets.

