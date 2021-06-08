Jets Interested in Signing Veteran Right Tackle Morgan Moses

The Jets brought veteran offensive lineman Morgan Moses in for a workout last week. Now, they're hoping to put him in a green and white uniform for the rest of the season and beyond.

New York is interested in signing the right tackle, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. They aren't the only team, though. Fowler reports multiple clubs, including the Chicago Bears, are eyeing Moses.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this month that the free agent had visited New York's facility. Jets head coach Robert Saleh later confirmed that Moses was brought in for a workout, saying he and general manager Joe Douglas will never "shy away from adding good football players."

"Morgan is obviously a fantastic player," Saleh said during OTAs last week. "He’s got a lot of history in this league and has played at a very high level and somebody that we brought in."

Moses, 30, is coming off seven seasons with the Washington Football Team. He was released by Washington this offseason.

The former third-rounder has played a grand total of 104 games in his NFL career, a veteran presence that could vault New York's offensive line to another level. He's a textbook example of durability as well, starting in all 16 games in each of the last six seasons, since his rookie year.

Flanking the "Bash Brothers"—Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker—with a longtime starter on the right side would give rookie quarterback Zach Wilson even more protection to utilize the weapons added on the offensive side of the ball this offseason.

The Jets used George Fant at right tackle last season, but with money at their disposal, Moses could certainly be an upgrade.

