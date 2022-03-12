Report: Jets Could Pursue Jarvis Landry After Browns Trade For Amari Cooper

The Cowboys traded wideout Amari Cooper to the Browns on Saturday, receiving a fifth-round pick and a sixth-rounder in return.

Now that Cleveland has a new top receiver for the 2022 season, the Browns could follow this blockbuster by saying goodbye to another wideout on their roster.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns have granted permission to veteran receiver Jarvis Landry to seek a trade.

Landry, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins, is set to earn a base salary of $14.3 million in 2022 (with a cap hit of more than $16 million).

While Landry was tremendous in his first two years with the Browns—setting a new single-season best with 1,174 receiving yards in 2020—he has cooled off statistically over the last two campaigns. Last year, Landry played in just 12 games, producing a career-low 570 receiving yards.

The talent is still there, though. There's no doubt that teams will be interested if Landry is made available.

In fact, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, clubs like the Patriots, Chiefs, Titans and the Jets are suitors for Landry if the receiver is released by the Browns (a likely scenario, per Schultz).

New York could certainly benefit from a top wide receiver, another weapon for Zach Wilson to flank Elijah Moore and Corey Davis on offense. That's why there were rumors that the Jets would be interested in trading for Cooper. Connor Hughes of The Athletic clarified on Saturday, however, that New York was never heavily in on Cooper as a result of the wideout's steep salary.

With that logic, Landry isn't exactly a perfect fit for the Jets either. Sure, Gang Green has plenty of cap space, but that financial flexibility disappears pretty fast when you need to pay draft picks and fill a plethora of holes on this four-win roster.

To put it another way, would Landry even want to end up in green and white? It's possible New York can contend in the near future, but there are no guarantees the Jets will make the playoffs in the next few years.

It's also worth noting that DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News reported on Saturday that Landry's camp isn't interested in the Jets.

If general manager Joe Douglas is hesitant to add a top receiver in free agency due to the price tag, he can always bolster that room with a top-ranked wideout in the draft along with proven contributors that can provide depth on more cost-efficient deals.

