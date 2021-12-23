Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Depleted By COVID-19 and Injuries, Jets Bolster Secondary With Veteran Defensive Backs

    The New York Jets added safeties Kai Nacua and Will Parks to bolster their secondary as all other Jets defensive backs are out with COVID-19 or injuries.
    Author:

    The entire Jets roster has been impacted by injuries and a recent COVID-19 outbreak, but entering Week 16, no position group has been hit harder than the secondary.

    With Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Elijah Riley in concussion protocol after his scary injury last Sunday, New York is in desperate need of help at safety.

    That in mind, the Jets have made a few moves this week to bolster their depth in the secondary, adding a few veteran defensive backs.

    First, New York claimed safety Will Parks off waivers earlier in the week. Then, on Thursday, Gang Green signed safety Kai Nacua.

    Parks was most recently with the Dolphins before he was released by Miami a few days ago. The former sixth-round pick (to the Broncos in 2016) has played in 73 games over his six-year career. 

    The vast majority of Parks' playing time has been in Denver, suiting up in a Broncos uniform for four seasons and making 15 of his 18 career starts. All in all, Parks has accumulated 180 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions, 13 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in his NFL career.

    As for Nacua, the BYU product was recently on the 49ers' practice squad. In fact, he played under Jets head coach Robert Saleh last season in San Francisco during his final year as their defensive coordinator.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    READ: Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Tests Positive For COVID-19

    During his rookie year in 2017, Nacua played in all 16 games with the Cleveland Browns, making three starts and 14 tackles. Since then, he's only touched the field in six different contests, all in a 49ers uniform.

    With Marcus Maye also out for the season after an Achilles injury, and Lamarcus Joyner done for the year with an elbow injury, Gang Green is truly in an unprecedented situation, set to face No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars on Sunday. 

    There's still a chance that Riley can play this week, but as of now, it looks like New York will be forced to use these new faces quite a bit out of necessity. Safety Elijah Benton could also see some playing time, a candidate to come off the practice squad for Sunday's game.

    MORE:

    Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

    Safeties Kai Nacua and Will Parks
    News

    Depleted By COVID-19 and Injuries, Jets Bolster Secondary With Veteran Defensive Backs

    1 minute ago
    Jets head coach Robert Saleh walking off field
    News

    How the Jets Are Handling Their COVID-19 Outbreak

    16 hours ago
    Jets head coach Robert Saleh on sideline
    News

    Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Tests Positive For COVID-19

    Dec 22, 2021
    Jets QB Zach Wilson evades tackle vs. Miami Dolphins
    News

    Injuries, Personnel Continue to Spurt Wilson's Growth in Jets' Offense

    Dec 22, 2021
    Jets TE Ryan Griffin points for first down
    News

    Jets' Ryan Griffin Out For Rest of Season With Knee Injury

    Dec 21, 2021
    Jets rookies Alijah Vera-Tucker and Michael Carter II
    News

    Jets' COVID-19 Outbreak Continues to Grow

    Dec 21, 2021
    Ohio State WR Chris Olave
    News

    Ex-Jets Scout Warns New York Not to Draft Chris Olave

    Dec 21, 2021
    Jets S Elijah Riley on stretcher after neck injury
    News

    Jets Provide Another Encouraging Injury Update on Elijah Riley

    Dec 20, 2021