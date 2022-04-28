2022 NFL Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Predicts Three Blockbuster Trades in Final First Round Mock

In this mock draft from former Jets scout Daniel Kelly, New York makes two massive trades, while the Steelers go all-in for a star quarterback.

If you have seen one first-round mock draft, chances are, you have seen them all.

However, not here.

You will not see popular names such as Travon Walker, Evan Neal, Charles Cross, Derek Stingley Jr., Jermaine Johnson, Drake London, George Karlaftis, Kyle Hamilton, Trevor Penning, Kenny Pickett, Jordan Davis, Chris Olave, Christian Watson, Boye Mafe, Tyler Smith or Daxton Hill on my first-round mock.

No politics here.

I am mocking the Jets trade into the top spot and select the prized EDGE rusher out of this draft class, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

New York then turns around and deals their No. 10 overall pick to San Francisco in exchange for superstar wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Arizona follows suit by sending disgruntled QB Kyler Murray to Pittsburgh.

2022 NFL Mock-Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Gives Latest First Round Prediction Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly updates his mock for the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, projecting all 32 picks. Jets Trade For First Overall Pick John Jones-USA TODAY Sports Jets receive: No. 1 pick Jaguars receive: No. 4, No. 38, No. 111, 2023 second-round pick 1. New York Jets: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jets’ Head Coach Robert Saleh gets the pass-rusher his defensive scheme depends on. Back in 2019, when Saleh was the 49ers’ Defensive Coordinator, drafting Nick Bosa changed the entire complexion of Saleh’s unit. The 49ers’ defense went from being ranked No. 28 without Bosa to No. 8 with Bosa. Now, Saleh is counting on Bosa 2.0 to do the same thing in New York. 2. Detroit Lions: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports Detroit lands the most dynamic player in this draft.

3. Houston Texans: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss There is no way GM Nick Caserio is betting his job on QB Davis Mills. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ikem Ekwonu, LT, NC State Culture-changer with a defensive mentality. 5. New York Giants: Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia Generational talent who can cover and get to the QB. 6. Carolina Panthers: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Gives Carolina the best tandem of corners. 7. New York Giants: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State New coach Brian Daboll gets his star receiver to build his offense around. 8. Atlanta Falcons: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas Pairing Burks with star tight-end Kyle Pitts and new QB Marcus Mariota, makes Atlanta the surprise NFC team of the year. 9. Seattle Seahawks: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon A disruptive defender like this speeds up the rebuild. Jets Trade For Deebo Samuel John Lynch Jets receive: WR Deebo Samuel

49ers receive: No. 10 pick, 2023 first-round pick, WR Denzel Mims 10. San Francisco 49ers: Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M An aggressive tail-kicker who fills the void left by Laken Tomlinson. 11. Washington Commanders: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Gives Washington the star tight-end they have been missing since Jordan Reed. 12. Minnesota Vikings: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada New coach Kevin O’Connell handpicks his QB of the future. 13. Houston Texans: Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State Nicknamed the “Aidan Hutchinson of the Mountain West.” 14. Baltimore Ravens: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington Takes away one-side of the field. 15. Philadelphia Eagles: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama A race-car in the body of a wide receiver. 16. New Orleans Saints: Nicholas Petit-Frere, LT, Ohio State Steps into the shoes of departed LT Terron Armstead and they fit. 17. Los Angeles Chargers: Darian Kinnard, RT, Kentucky Rashawn Slater on the left side and Kinnard on the right for the next decade. 18. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor My early pick for Defensive Rookie of the Year. 19. New Orleans Saints: Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati Head Coach Dennis Allen gets his dynamic pass rusher. Steelers Trade For Kyler Murray Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Steelers receive: QB Kyler Murray Cardinals receive: No. 20 pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick 20. Arizona Cardinals (via PIT) Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma Makes Arizona forget all about Chandler Jones. 21. New England Patriots: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn A rookie who will play like a veteran. 22. Green Bay Packers: David Bell, WR, Purdue The great ones make it look easy.

23. Arizona Cardinals: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

The one true pocket wrecker from the Bulldogs’ defensive line.

24. Dallas Cowboys: MLB Christian Harris, Alabama

Fits the new prototype inside linebacker who can cover and get to the QB.

25. Buffalo Bills: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Covers like a shadow.

26. Tennessee Titans: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Best one-two punch running attack in the league.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Logan Hall, DT, Houston

Does things most defensive tackles can only dream of.

28. Green Bay Packers: Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah

Gives them a tandem of inside backers who can attack the heart of any offense.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

He has it in him and if anybody can get it out of him, it will be Andy Reid.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

No nonsense human battering ram.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Great in space for today’s game.

32. Detroit Lions: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Christmas comes early in the Motor City.

