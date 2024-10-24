Proposed New York Jets Trade Sends Free Agent Addition Back to Chargers
The New York Jets seemingly have no need for their big free agency acquisition, so they may be better off trading him in order to at least get something back for their investment.
Mike Jones and Jeff Howe of The Athletic recently came together to dream up some trades that they would like to see happen ahead of the 2024 NFL deadline. One of their ideas centered around wide receiver Mike Williams.
In the proposed deal, the Jets would send Williams back to the Los Angeles Chargers in a swap of 2025 conditional first round picks.
"New York views Williams, whom they signed to a one-year deal this offseason, as expendable now that they have Davante Adams in the mix. Williams’ original team, the Chargers, badly need talent around Justin Herbert," said Jones. "Los Angeles let Williams walk this offseason as he was rehabbing from knee surgery, and he has spent the first third of the season getting his groove back. His comfort with Herbert could prove valuable and help boost an L.A. team that sits third in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs.
When the Jets signed the veteran receiver this past offseason, it was expected that he would fight to become one of the top options for Aaron Rodgers. They brought in the former Chargers weapon and fourth-round draft pick Malachi Corley to bolster the offense, neither of those players have ended up doing much.
Even before the trade for Adams, Williams was struggling to get targets behind Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Breece Hall and Tyler Conklin.
Lazard coming back into form in the reunion with Rodgers is really what doomed the Clemson Tigers product.
Both receivers are big bodies that should excel in the red zone. While Williams had the better career entering the season, Lazard had that ever-important relationship with Rodgers that has allowed him to be effective once again.
Now, with Adams in the mix, things get even more crowded in the room. With only so many targets to hand out, someone has to lose snaps.
Williams just makes the most sense to cut ties with. He's only on a one-year deal and hasn't done anything of note during his time in New York.
The 30-year-old has just 11 catches for 160 yards and no touchdown catches through his first seven games with the teams.
After being good for around 30-40 snaps per game to start the season, he saw just 19 snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had just one catch for 15 yards.