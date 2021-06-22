Corey Davis Feeling at Home in Jets' Offense, Excited About Offseason Improvements

This offseason for the Jets has consisted of a major roster revamp. With a new regime in place, numerous positions have been more upgraded as New York looks to gradually move towards contention.

Wide receiver is no exception.

Drafting Elijah Moore and multiple free-agent acquisitions have fans excited about the team’s depth at the position. A major key to the unit’s success is former Titans receiver Corey Davis, who signed for three years, $37.5 million dollars earlier this offseason.

He will be expected to serve as the clear No. 1 receiver for rookie Zach Wilson, a challenge he feels prepared to take on.

“I’m just working on every aspect of my game, from my routes to catching the ball,” Davis told reporters last week. "Leadership is a big thing I’ve been trying to work on, especially being familiar with this offense. Just making sure I’m mastering the offense and the plays, and really going out there and playing fast, and kind of bringing some of these younger guys along with me.”

The Jets will rely on the Western Michigan product to mentor their talented young receivers, being that he played in a similar scheme under Arthur Davis, a Kyle Shanahan disciple.

Davis expressed his excitement about Gang Green’s wide receiver room.

“Just looking around our room, we got some diversity and a lot of guys who do a lot of different things for us,” Davis said. “I was getting excited, especially when Crowd[er] came back, it just adds more depth to our room. Just watching these guys, you know Elijah [Moore], Keelan [Cole], and [Denzel] Mims, all those boys making plays, it was good to see.”

Corey Davis Is Certain He Can Be the Jets' No. 1 Wide Receiver

The 26-year-old had lots of good things to say about rookie teammates Moore and Wilson. When Moore was drafted by New York, Davis was in touch with ex-Titans teammate A.J. Brown, who has a close relationship with Moore from their time at Ole Miss and told Davis at the time to “take care of his little brother."

Davis is very excited to work with Moore, telling reporters he has already been impressed with his new teammate’s work ethic, while also describing him as a “great person."

With minicamp coming to a close at the end of last week, the Jets do not reconvene until training camp at the end of July. The FBS leader in career receiving yards was asked how he stays ready.

“Gotta keep working," he said. "I know for me personally, I don’t necessarily take a break cause it’s such a short time. While you have the momentum, you have the conditioning from OTAs to minicamp you gotta keep it going, and just keep working on your game.”

Gang Green is lucky to have someone with the drive of Davis on their team to set a strong example for the rest of the team. The growth of the Chicago native into a primary target is a major key to the season, and there is no reason to suggest Davis is incapable of taking that step forward.

