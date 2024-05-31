New York Jets Star Receiver Has One Goal Heading Into Upcoming NFL Season
The New York Jets will look to improve as a team after another disappointing year in 2023-24. Most of the issues were due to Aaron Rodgers getting hurt, but there were areas that needed to improve, too.
Struggling to score points and provide any sort of offense, the focus this offseason was to better that side of the football.
They already had pieces in place, including star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Wilson, who has impressed despite dealing with below-average quarterback play, could be even better than he has been during the first two years of his career.
He's finished with over 1,000 yards in each season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him post a 1,500-yard output if things go as planned.
However, Wilson isn't worried much about his personal stats.
Instead, he wants to win games, as the 23-year-old is tired of losing.
When asked how he can take his game to the next level, Wilson was focused on the team, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post.
"Winning games. Getting into the playoffs," Wilson said about his goals according to Brian Costello of The New York Post. "I'm confident if we do that, everything will take care of itself. I've always lived by that, just focus on winning. The other stuff will shine through."
The focus for the entire team throughout the offseason has been the same.
The Jets are tired of losing and they know they have an opportunity to change the franchise, possibly even competing for a Super Bowl if they can manage to stay healthy and perform well.
For them to do so, Wilson will need to be the player he's been.
With an improved wide receiver room and offense in general, it opens up the field for him. Teams will have to focus on Breece Hall, Mike Williams, and others, in addition to the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year winner.
The Ohio State product should be able to take advantage of that and help New York win.