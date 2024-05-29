Hall of Famer Says Aaron Rodgers Isn't in Greatest QB Ever Conversation
The New York Jets are in a position where they haven't been in a long time.
It's now back-to-back years where there are major expectations placed upon this team entering the upcoming season, with thoughts they could legitimately make a run at their division title and go deep into the playoffs.
That began when they traded for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers in April of 2023.
With a top signal caller on their roster, it was thought the Jets would finally be able to end their long postseason drought.
Instead, those dreams were crushed on the fourth snap of the year.
Now, with Rodgers looking healthy alongside major roster upgrades to boost the profile of this team, there are once again expectations that New York will be competing for the playoffs, and even the Super Bowl in some people's eyes.
That, of course, is the ultimate goal, and it's the one thing that Rodgers needs in order to be in the conversation as the greatest quarterback of all time according to Kurt Warner.
During an appearance on Jomboy Media's Football Today show, the Hall of Famer said, "Aaron is one of the best quarterbacks our league has ever seen. But he doesn't get into the greatest conversation until he gets to another Super Bowl."
When looking at the career that Rodgers has had, it's hard not to put him up there as one of the best who's ever laced up the cleats.
He holds three NFL records, has been MVP four times, won a Super Bowl and was the MVP of that game, made four first-team All-Pro teams, and is surefire future Hall of Famer.
But, to truly be considered as one of the greatest, he needs another championship.
Doing that with the Jets would be legendary.
"Having him switch teams, having him come back at 40 years-old off of an Achilles, the New York Jets who have never won and this could maybe set Aaron in kind of a different category. Kind of what I was able to do with Arizona that elevated me back to a different status than it would have been had I just had great success with St. Louis," Warner added.
As if pressure wasn't already high enough for New York with jobs being on the line if things don't go as planned, now it seems like Rodgers is also playing for his legacy.