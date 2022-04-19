Why Bernhard Raimann Isn't Worthy of a First Round Pick

This former NFL scout doesn't think Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann is worthy of a first-round selection because of his feet.

Left tackle continues to a screaming need for the Jets.

If team general manager Joe Douglas refuses to address this position along the offensive line early in the upcoming draft, quarterback Zach Wilson will probably not make it through the upcoming season.

Refusing to address the mess at left tackle could in fact prove to be the very thing that costs Douglas his job.

There is just no way Douglas can bank on left tackle Mekhi Becton who has given indication he could very well be a bust.

Could Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann be the answer to protect the franchise’s backside?

No.

Despite Pro Football Focus and the USA Today’s Touchdown Wire recently mocking Raimann as their No. 19 selection overall, there is no way teams can justify taking him that high.

Not after watching Raimann in the one-on-one’s in during Senior Bowl week.

Pass rushing prospects in the Top 100 were giving him a real run for his money.

Raimann almost had me sold watching him against LSU, Missouri and Miami (Ohio) during the 2021 season.

He put on a clinic against LSU, but LSU is not what they used to be. They had a down year for their program and finished 6-7 and last place in the SEC West.

There is always a question in scouting about the level of competition.

Raimann looked the part until those mixed results during the Senior Bowl one-on-ones.

This converted tight-end showed he struggles with speed at the backdoor of the pocket. If that is a struggle against college level competition, it is going to be even more of a struggle at the next level.

Teams have to walk away from the first-round with sure-fire talent, especially at the position Raimann plays.

Outside of quarterback and cornerback, left tackle is the next most important position in today’s game.

There is a lot to like about Raimann, but his lateral foot speed is too much of a concern.

