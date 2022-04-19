Skip to main content

Why Bernhard Raimann Isn't Worthy of a First Round Pick

This former NFL scout doesn't think Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann is worthy of a first-round selection because of his feet.

Left tackle continues to a screaming need for the Jets.

If team general manager Joe Douglas refuses to address this position along the offensive line early in the upcoming draft, quarterback Zach Wilson will probably not make it through the upcoming season.

Refusing to address the mess at left tackle could in fact prove to be the very thing that costs Douglas his job.

There is just no way Douglas can bank on left tackle Mekhi Becton who has given indication he could very well be a bust.

Could Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann be the answer to protect the franchise’s backside?

No.

Despite Pro Football Focus and the USA Today’s Touchdown Wire recently mocking Raimann as their No. 19 selection overall, there is no way teams can justify taking him that high.

Not after watching Raimann in the one-on-one’s in during Senior Bowl week.

Pass rushing prospects in the Top 100 were giving him a real run for his money.

Raimann almost had me sold watching him against LSU, Missouri and Miami (Ohio) during the 2021 season.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

He put on a clinic against LSU, but LSU is not what they used to be. They had a down year for their program and finished 6-7 and last place in the SEC West.

There is always a question in scouting about the level of competition.

Raimann looked the part until those mixed results during the Senior Bowl one-on-ones.

This converted tight-end showed he struggles with speed at the backdoor of the pocket. If that is a struggle against college level competition, it is going to be even more of a struggle at the next level.

Teams have to walk away from the first-round with sure-fire talent, especially at the position Raimann plays.

Outside of quarterback and cornerback, left tackle is the next most important position in today’s game.

There is a lot to like about Raimann, but his lateral foot speed is too much of a concern.

Should the New York Jets Pick Central Michigan Offensive Lineman Bernhard Raimann in 2022 NFL Draft?

This former New York Jets scout thinks Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann is a solid prospect, but not worth of a first-round pick

Grading Bernhard Raimann

Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann at Senior Bowl

6-foot-7, 305 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: LSU, Missouri, Miami (Ohio) and Senior Bowl practice

Grade: Second-Round (Projection to Right Tackle)

Scouting Report

Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann with quarterback

Solid athletic tackle with long arms and questionable lateral foot speed. Slides out and maintains a nice wide base in pass pro. Excellent inside hand placement. He was able to do a solid job at this level of competition a majority of the time. Average anchor vs. bull rushes. Very smart player (18x maintained stunts and blitzes). Showed time and time again he can be heavily challenged (too challenged) at the back door of the pocket. Can be beat by the ‘grab and go,’ pass rush move. Chases and gives effort consistently, but this can be a real issue protecting the back door of the pocket. While run blocking he did a nice job holding the point often. Solid finesse positional/leverage blocker. Good in-line down blocking. Shoved, pushed and did what he could. It was not always pretty, but often effective. Struggled in space at the 2nd level. Struggled hitting targets and sustaining. Solid prospect, but has limitations.

Bottom Line

Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann runs 40 yard dash

The more I watched Raimann, I just see him as a better projection to right tackle.

It would be a lot to ask him to step into that left side of the line, and go against the best pass rushers in the NFL week in and week out as a rookie.

Too much hangs in the balance for the Jets. 

MORE:

Follow Daniel Kelly on Twitter (@danielkellybook). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (1)

New York Jets
New York Jets

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas at NFL Combine
News

Projecting the Jets Day Two Draft Strategy

By Max Schneider1 hour ago
Kentucky tackle Darian Kinnard at NFL Combine
News

Darian Kinnard Is One Of the Best Kept Secrets in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Daniel Kelly10 hours ago
2022 NFL Draft prospects WR Treylon Burks, QB Matt Corral, EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux
News

2022 NFL Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Releases New Shocking First Round Mock Draft

By Daniel KellyApr 17, 2022
2022 NFL Draft prospects EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux with WR Drake London
News

2022 NFL Draft: Jets Trade Back in First, Surround Zach Wilson With Weapons in 7-Round Mock

By Blake PaceApr 16, 2022
Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams carries football
News

Four Day 3 Running Back Targets For Jets to Complement Michael Carter

By Blake PaceApr 14, 2022
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum blocks up front
News

NFL Draft Trade Proposal: Jets Trade Up With Bengals, Pick Tyler Linderbaum in First Round

By Max GoodmanApr 13, 2022
Iowa State RB Breece Hall celebrates touchdown
News

Ex-Jets Scout Explains Why New York Should Pick Breece Hall in 2022 NFL Draft

By Daniel KellyApr 12, 2022
Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey lines up
News

Can the Jets Afford to Take a Risk on Perrion Winfrey?

By Daniel KellyApr 11, 2022