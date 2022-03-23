Jets 'Willing' to Trade No. 10 Pick and More to Chiefs For Tyreek Hill

It'll take much more than one first-rounder to acquire a player of Hill's caliber.

With an opportunity to trade for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, adding one of the best playmakers at his position in the NFL, the Jets are ready to utilize their draft capital.

New York is "willing" to trade the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NFL draft in a deal for the Chiefs wide receiver, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

"The Jets are definitely all-in on the Tyreek Hill talks, per a source," Vacchiano tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "They're willing to give up the 10th pick and more -- and it surely will be more."

ESPN's Adam Schefter added that New York and the Miami Dolphins both have a trade in place for Hill. Now, it comes down to whether or not Hill wants to join quarterback Zach Wilson and don green and white in 2022 and beyond.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic issued an important reminder, writing in a tweet that the Jets have been structuring their activity in free agency for this type of transaction. New York has been keeping cap space available, backloading contracts in order to make an impactful trade.

Between the lines, Hill would wreak havoc in Mike LaFleur's offense, giving opponents fits as he lines up with Elijah Moore and Corey Davis. This offense still hinges on the development of Wilson, but adding a six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion to the mix will be an immediate boost, fostering success for the second-year quarterback.

After the Packers traded their superstar receiver Davante Adams to Las Vegas for a first- and second-round pick earlier this offseason, Kansas City would likely ask for something similar. New York holds the No. 4, No. 10, No. 35 and No. 38 picks in the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL draft.

Earlier in the offseason, general manager Joe Douglas made it clear that he's open to trading back in the first round. There was even a report that the Jets "prefer" to part ways with the No. 10 overall pick.

Now, they have an opportunity to use that first-round selection—acquired from the Seahawks in the Jamal Adams trade a few years ago—to acquire one of the best receivers in football .

