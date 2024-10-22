New York Jets Trade Would Move Struggling Receiver to Kansas City Chiefs
After every week, the chances of the New York Jets turning their season around look worse than ever before. Simply put, this has been the most disappointing start of a campaign for the Jets in the past decade-plus.
That almost feels impossible to say given the lack of success this organization has found throughout that span, but this has been as ugly as ever. With all the talent on the roster, there aren't any more excuses.
Frankly, those excuses ran dry a long time ago.
They traded for Davante Adams, and the idea of doing so on paper made perfect sense. However, that move didn't work out in his first game, as New York was embarrassed against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
The Steelers are an above-average team, sitting at 5-2, but giving up 37 points to them is baffling.
The Jets will eventually have to make a decision. If they continue to struggle, multiple players could be on the trade block.
Only time will tell who they decide to make available, but there have been rumors that Mike Williams is already among the players who could be traded.
Williams doesn't have much of a role on this current New York team despite being considered one of the top signings in the offseason. He's bouncing back from an ACL injury and doesn't look like half of his former self.
That's why Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department urged the Kansas City Chiefs to give him a chance.
"Another week means another suggestion for the Kansas City Chiefs to add to their wide receiver corps. Mahomes and Andy Reid can do a lot to mask the deficiencies the team has at the position since Rice suffered a season-ending knee injury. Williams was signed by the New York Jets this offseason, but the pairing hasn't really worked out. With the Jets trading for Davante Adams it would make sense that they would be willing to part ways with Williams. He's a big-bodied vertical threat who could have a resurgence with Mahomes throwing him the ball."
A few weeks ago, the idea of the Jets trading with the Chiefs wouldn't have been a thing. However, they're at the point where if they could get any sort of return back that could help the future of this team, it might need to be what's done.
In typical New York fashion, it wouldn't be surprising to see Williams go to Kansas City and find success.
That's been the name of the game, as this front office and team haven't been able to get anything right.