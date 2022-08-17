Skip to main content

Jets' Mekhi Becton Is Officially Out For 2022 Season

Since Becton's promising rookie year in 2020, the former first-round pick has played in a grand total of 48 snaps.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Mekhi Becton's season is officially over.

The Jets placed the offensive tackle on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Becton limped off the practice field in training camp on August 8, suffering an injury in his surgically-repaired right knee. Any optimism that Becton had dodged a significant injury disappeared when an MRI revealed the lineman had suffered a fracture to his right knee cap.

This comes after Becton missed virtually the entire 2021 season with an injury to that same knee. The former first-round pick got hurt in Week 1 last year, playing in fewer than 50 snaps. 

Becton will undergo knee surgery with Dr. Neal ElAttrache within the next week, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Becton recently visited ElAttrache—the same physician that performed Zach Wilson's knee surgery on Tuesday—for a consultation.

The expectation following Becton's injury was that the 23-year-old would likely miss the entire 2022 season. Placing him on IR confirms he won't be back until 2023.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York also released four players on Tuesday (DE Tim Ward, CB Luq Barcoo, OL Derrick Kelly and WR Rashard Davis) to bring their roster down and reach the league-mandated 85-player maximum at camp.

The Jets responded to Becton's injury by signing veteran offensive lineman Duane Brown in free agency, filling Becton's shoes up front with a five-time Pro-Bowl tackle. 

Becton was set to start the year at right tackle with George Fant on the left side. With Brown joining the fray in green and white, Fant will swap back over to right tackle, allowing the 37-year-old Brown to continue playing on the left side. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (1)

New York Jets
New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo gives thumbs up
News

Jets Not Interested in Trading For Jimmy Garoppolo After Zach Wilson's Knee Surgery

By Max Goodman2 hours ago
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson throws pass in preseason game
News

Zach Wilson Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery; What it Means For Jets

By Max Goodman3 hours ago
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson walks off field with training staff
News

Ex-Jets Scout Urges Joe Douglas to Sit Zach Wilson in 2022

By Daniel KellyAug 15, 2022 5:44 PM EDT
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson warming up for preseason game
News

Why the Jets Are Still Concerned About Zach Wilson's Knee Injury

By Max GoodmanAug 15, 2022 10:02 AM EDT
George Fant blocking with Jets
News

Jets' Robert Saleh Explains Decision to Move George Fant Back to Right Tackle

By Max GoodmanAug 14, 2022 4:35 PM EDT
New York Jets TE Jeremy Ruckert catches touchdown pass from QB Chris Streveler
News

Ex-Jets Scout Breaks Down Preseason Win Over Eagles

By Daniel KellyAug 14, 2022 6:48 AM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts celebrates on sideline in preseason game against New York Jets
News

Jets' Quincy Williams Takes Responsibility After 'Egregiously Awful' Hit on Jalen Hurts

By Max GoodmanAug 13, 2022 5:26 PM EDT
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson walks off preseason field with knee injury
News

How Long Zach Wilson Is Expected to Be Out With Knee Injury

By Max GoodmanAug 13, 2022 11:59 AM EDT