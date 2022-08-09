Mekhi Becton Could Miss All of 2022 Season With New Knee Injury

When Mekhi Becton limped off the practice field on Monday, suffering an injury in his surgically-repaired right knee, all parties involved were optimistic.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that the knee was stable, saying Becton will "be just fine."

Hours later, after seeing the results of what was deemed a precautionary MRI, that optimism has transformed into full-fledged concern.

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, the Jets are "bracing for the worst," progressing under the impression that Becton will miss "a chunk of the 2022 season, if not all" of it.

More tests are scheduled for Becton, tests that will determine the severity of this injury, possibly turning a minor bump in the road into a disastrous scenario for New York's offensive line.

This comes after Becton, a first-round pick back in 2020, played in fewer than 50 snaps last year, sustaining a season-ending knee injury against the Panthers in Week 1. At first, that injury was supposed to keep Becton out for only a month or two. He ended up missing the rest of the year. Concerns over his weight and inability to stay on the field have been a constant storyline ever since.

READ: Jets' Mekhi Becton Eager to Make Critics 'Eat Their Words'

While this new issue is in the same knee for Becton, it's a "different" injury, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Cimini described the scene at camp, recalling how Becton seemed to hurt his knee in an offensive line drill on Monday morning. After limping around, but staying in practice, the tackle proceeded to fall backwards at the line of scrimmage during the 11-on-11 part of practice later on. That's when the 23-year-old took his pads off and went straight to the locker room with members of the training staff.

If Becton does miss an extended period of time, New York's depth will be tested. The Jets reportedly signed veteran tackle Caleb Benenoch on Monday and recently hosted five-time Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to a training camp visit. Internally, the Jets have Conor McDermott, Chuma Edoga and rookie Max Mitchell as well.

McDermott will miss the next few weeks with a sprained ankle, though, per Saleh.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.