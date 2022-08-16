Jets Not Interested in Trading For Jimmy Garoppolo After Zach Wilson's Knee Surgery

Despite Zach Wilson's right knee injury and subsequent surgery, the Jets are not interested in trading for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, New York does not "appear intent" on making any sort of move to acquire a quarterback while Wilson is sidelined.

Wilson underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee on Tuesday, a procedure that reportedly went well and as planned.

The second-year quarterback is now expected to be sidelined for two-to-four weeks. His status for Week 1 is up in the air, but after a successful procedure, the chances of Wilson missing an extended period during regular season are slim.

Therefore, it's no surprise New York isn't attempting to add to their quarterback room. The Jets already have veteran Joe Flacco and longtime backup Mike White, who was a spark last year in place of Wilson after he suffered a separate knee injury.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday that it's "comforting" knowing there are multiple capable quarterbacks at his disposal, ready to contribute after the team lost such an important piece.

"I’ve said it 100 times, I think we have three starting quarterbacks," Saleh told reporters. "Joe has proven throughout his time that he’s a winner. I know his record here hasn’t been that great. He’s what, 0-5 as a starter or something, but I think he almost has 1,000 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions since he’s in a Jets uniform, something like that. He’s been efficient, even in our Miami game last year where he started, he’s very efficient, threw for over 300 [yards]. We’ve got all the confidence in the world in him to get the job done."

If the Jets ended up dealing with the worst-case scenario here, missing Wilson for the entire season, then this situation could be different. Garoppolo has experience with head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur from their days in San Francisco together.

Even then, based on Saleh's comments and how Flacco has looked in training camp this summer, perhaps the Jets would've been comfortable replacing Wilson with who they already have in green and white.

