Skip to main content

Jets' OT Mekhi Becton Likely Out For 2022 Season With Knee Injury

Becton missed virtually all of last year with a right knee injury. Now, he's expected to miss the entirety of the 2022 season as well with an injury to that same knee.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Jets were bracing for the worst after Mekhi Becton limped off the practice field on Monday with an apparent knee injury. 

After some additional testing, that worst-case scenario has arrived. 

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed to reporters on Tuesday morning that Becton's season is likely over due to his new right knee injury. 

Saleh added that Becton suffered a fracture in his kneecap. He'll have an additional evaluation on his surgically-repaired right knee on Wednesday, Saleh said. 

This news is devastating for both Becton and the Jets. 

For New York, the Jets are losing one of their starting tackles once again. Becton is a former first-round pick, an asset that was poised to be a key building block for this franchise. He was going to start at right tackle this year, protecting quarterback Zach Wilson, a crucial component in helping New York's second-year quarterback bring the best out of this offense, a group that's added a slew of weapons over the last few years. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

With Becton out, Gang Green is in a tough spot. It's clear they need to add a tackle that's capable of starting at this level. Veteran Duane Brown is still available in free agency and recently visited with New York during training camp. Internally, New York will move forward with backups Chuma Edoga, Conor McDermott (who is out for the next few weeks with an ankle sprain) and rookie Max Mitchell. 

Meanwhile, this is a huge blow for Becton, adding fuel to the preexisting narrative that he's unable to stay on the field. After his promising rookie year in 2020, the former No. 11 pick suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 against Carolina, the beginning of a long road to recovery with heaps of criticism over his weight. 

Now, the future for Becton is uncertain. Back-to-back lost seasons will cast a dark shadow over any of Becton's potential moving forward, forcing general manager Joe Douglas to consider moving on.

"We love Mekhi. His ride is not over," Saleh told reporters on Tuesday.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (1)

New York Jets
New York Jets

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh looks on from sideline
News

Jets' Robert Saleh Comfortable With Depth on Offensive Line Despite Mekhi Becton Injury

By Max Goodman5 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch
News

Jets Add to Depth on Offensive Line, Sign Veteran Tackle

By Max Goodman6 hours ago
New York Jets OT Mekhi Becton high fiving fans at training camp
News

Mekhi Becton Could Miss All of 2022 Season With New Knee Injury

By Max Goodman12 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks OT Duane Brown stretching before game
News

Why the Jets Shouldn't Sign OT Duane Brown

By Daniel KellyAug 7, 2022 7:21 AM EDT
New York Jets WR Denzel Mims puts helmet on
News

Jets' Denzel Mims Wants to Be Starting Wide Receiver This Season

By Max GoodmanAug 6, 2022 1:31 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown
News

Jets to Bring Veteran Offensive Tackle in For Training Camp Visit

By Max GoodmanAug 6, 2022 12:11 PM EDT
Former Seattle Seahawks CB D.J. Reed interception
News

Ex-Jets Scout Is Not Impressed With D.J. Reed

By Daniel KellyAug 2, 2022 1:26 PM EDT
New York Jets LB Kwon Alexander celebrates interception with New Orleans Saints
News

What Jets Fans Should Expect From Kwon Alexander

By Daniel KellyAug 1, 2022 10:00 PM EDT