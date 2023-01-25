This former NFL scout doesn't think Broderick Jones is the right pick for New York in the first round of this year's NFL draft

In this continued series looking at the Jets' biggest team need in the upcoming draft, it's time to ask if highly-touted Broderick Jones should be the pick in the opening round?

Not at pick No. 13 (Jets pick).

While this Georgia left tackle reminds me of an unpolished version of six-time Pro-Bowl left tackle, Chris Samuels, who played for Washington between 2000-2009, the key word in that statement is unpolished.

In scouting terms, he's raw, but extremely talented.

Where does that place this Bulldogs' blocker on the draft board in terms of value?

Between pick No. 25 and the end of the first-round.

Could the Jets reach for Jones?

While it's possible, I would not recommend doing so if I was sitting in the team's pre-draft meetings. Jones blocks like a boxer with the mentality of a tenacious linebacker. He has a unique style the best pass rushers in the NFL will undoubtedly test.

I expect Jones to take his share of losses before he becomes a Heavyweight blocking champion at the next level.

Jones' biggest challenge is maintaining his lateral footwork in pass protection. He ended up in a susceptible out-of-control chase position way too often even against college level competition.

In the NFL, the competition level is only higher.

Run blocking is also an issue for Jones. He pushes and shoves aggressively, but sustaining run blocks isn't his strong suit.

While there's no question, Jones would be an instant upgrade like adding hot water to oatmeal, that's not saying a whole lot on this roster.

The situation at left tackle on this team is bleak, to put it bluntly.

New York has to do something at this position.

There is no possible way, New York can go back to crossing their fingers and hoping 2020 first-round LT Mekhi Becton pans out, not after he's spent the past two seasons on the shelf battling weight and injury issues.

The Jets signed veteran LT Duane Brown prior to the start of last season and he fought the good fight playing through a shoulder injury. Brown, will be 38 years old by the start of the season, and very well could end up being a cap-casualty.

Underappreciated offensive tackle George Fant is an unrestricted free agent and he's as good as gone. Last year's fourth-round pick, offensive tackle, Max Mitchell, dealt with a serious blood-clot issue. Nobody knows for sure when or if he'll be back.

As stated, the situation at LT is not looking too good right now.

The thought of adding a high-priced free agent to the mix is also out of the question for the cap-strapped Jets, which brings us full circle back to the possibility of Jones in the upcoming draft this April.

Grading Broderick Jones

6-foot-4, 310 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: Georgia Tech, Missouri and Tennessee

2022 game film reviewed: South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee

Grade: First Round (Late - elite potential)

Talent upgrade for the Jets: Yes

Scouting Report

Athletic and ultra-aggressive bully with long arms and good playing strength who is better at pass protection than run blocking. Brings a defensive mentality to the offensive side of the ball. Sets up well in the shallow depth of the pocket, but is inconsistent at shielding the back door. Gives top effort to compensate, but ends up losing control in situations when the back edge is pressed hard.

Flows inside effortlessly against interior pass rush attempts. Light in the backside, which causes issues anchoring down against authoritative bull rushes. Picks up stunts with quick reaction time. When run blocking, initially creates and seals off running lanes, but struggles greatly to sustain for long periods of time. High developmental upside.



Bottom line:

Jones is intriguing, no question, but he is not the finished product. His lateral footwork in pass protection is going to take coaching and work.

We aren't talking about the polished looking left tackle Rashawn Slater when he came out of Northwestern in 2021 (No. 13).

Jones is a fighter who will make a team proud, but he's not the same kind of plug-and-play prospect as Slater was for the Chargers. On game film, Jones looks more like a guard who's trying to play tackle. He's more of a longer term project, who will go through growing pains.

Nobody has that kind of time at the Jets. Nobody in management or coaching has that kind of time.

Jones isn't who the Jets need to take in the first round of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

