Joe Namath: Jets 'Need a Change' at Quarterback, Wants Aaron Rodgers

Joe Namath is willing to bring his No. 12 out of retirement if the Jets are able to acquire Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

Joe Namath wants to see a change at quarterback for the Jets this year.

He's even willing to bring his number out of retirement to make it happen.

Namath told the Tiki and Tierney show on Thursday that he's a big fan of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, another Hall of Fame quarterback that dons No. 12.

“I know [Jets owner] Mr. [Woody] Johnson’s trying to get a quarterback, and if there’s a way he can get [Aaron] Rodgers. … If he’s there, yeah, I want him to wear his number," Namath said. "We establish ourselves, and we got a real respect for our numbers, and Aaron Rodgers, God almighty yeah, it would be great to have him in New York.”

While there's a chance Rodgers could be on the move this offseason, there are no guarantees. The four-time MVP and former Super Bowl champ is under contract with Green Bay for a few more seasons. Rodgers, 39, may decide to retire this offseason as well.

"I hope it can come true, but it's far-fetched," Namath said.

Whether it's Rodgers or someone else, Namath understands that New York needs somebody else under center in 2023, not Zach Wilson.

"We need a change there [at quarterback],” he said.

Wilson regressed in his sophomore season, missing time due to a knee injury before getting benched two times while New York slipped out of postseason contention in the second half of the year. Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas have both assured recently that the organization isn't going to give up on the former No. 2 overall pick.

