Jets Interview Klint Kubiak For Offensive Coordinator Job

Another candidate has emerged to replace Mike LaFleur as the Jets' offensive coordinator in 2023.

The Jets are interviewing Denver Broncos passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak for their offensive coordinator job on Sunday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Kubiak, 35, was the offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings during the 2021 season.

Like some of the other candidates to interview for the position, Kubiak has a connection with Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Kubiak's dad, Gary Kubiak, was head coach of the Houston Texans at the beginning of Saleh's coaching career.

The Jets are in search of a new offensive coordinator after moving on from Mike LaFleur, who parted ways with New York after two seasons in charge of the team's offense. He is pursuing other opportunities this offseason.

During his one season as offensive coordinator in Minnesota, Kubiak led the Vikings to an average of 25 points and 362.8 yards per game. This past season, the Jets produced 318.2 yards and 17.4 points per game. Only the Colts, Texans and Broncos averaged fewer points per contest during the 2022 campaign.

New York's list of candidates that they have already interviewed to replace LaFleur also includes ex-Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley, Browns pass-game coordinator and wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea and Eagles pass-game coordinator Kevin Patullo.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.