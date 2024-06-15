New York Jets Star DB Speaks Out Amid Contract Questions
As the New York Jets gear up for training camp, there have been some questions floating around surrounding the contract and future of one star defender.
D.J. Reed, a rising star cornerback for the Jets, is entering the final year of his contract. He has become one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL and there is no question that he is an extremely important piece for the New York defense.
However, no new deal has arrived for the 27-year-old cornerback yet. Fans are now starting to wonder when the team will get a deal done with him.
Recently, while speaking with the media, Reed was asked about his contract situation. He offered an honest reply, stating that the ball was in the Jets' court.
“Quite honestly, the ball is in the Jets’ court. I love being here, but I’m not really stressing about it. I’m here, I’m gonna be here in training camp.”
He continued on, opening up with more of his thoughts about the New York franchise and wanting to stick with the team moving forward.
“I signed a three-year deal, so I expect to play the three years here and go into free agency. But, I do love New York, I love playing here, love the coaches and the organization. Woody [Johnson] took care of me last time. And, yeah, I love my teammates, so we’ll see.”
Reed has formed a lethal cornerback duo with fellow Jets' star Sauce Gardner. Between the two of them, they make life very difficult on opposing quarterbacks.
During the 2023 season for New York, Reed ended up playing in 15 games. He racked up 76 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble, an interception, and nine defended passes.
While the numbers may not look huge, Reed has become an integral part of the Jets' defense. No offense likes to throw at Gardner more than they have to, which makes Reed's role extremely important.
He has done an excellent job in his role over the past two years. Now, it's time for New York to decide how bad it wants to keep him. Hopefully, the two sides will be able to work something out.
Expect to see the Jets and Reed figure out a new contract at some point down the line. The two sides fit perfectly together and it's hard to see New York not working hard to keep him in town.