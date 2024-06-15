New York Jets Boss Makes 'Best Offseason Decision'
It wasn't an easy overhaul, but it needed to get done in the worst way.
Offseason Priority No. 1 for the New York Jets was to rebuild one of the NFL's poorest performing offensive lines, and general manager Joe Douglas, seemingly against the odds, delivered.
The Jets replaced three starters with plug-and-play veterans via the free agent and trade markets, including both tackle spots. Then, with the No. 11 overall selection, New York drafted a projected franchise left tackle in Penn State's Olu Fashanu.
Add it all up and the result is an above average unit on paper - one that appears capable of keeping quarterback Aaron Rodgers clean while potentially upgrading the run blocking output from one year ago.
CBS Sports chose the Jets' offensive line makeover as the organization's "best offseason move." Writer Garrett Podell presented a list of the top actions taken by each AFC team. The meaningful moves ranged from the Baltimore Ravens signing running back Derrick Henry to the Los Angeles Chargers enlisting Jim Harbaugh to be their head coach.
From Best 2024 offseason move by every AFC team:
JETS: Heavily investing in their offensive line through various trades, draft picks and free agency signings
"No NFL team cycled through more offensive line starters in 2023 than the New York Jets, who had 13 different starters up front in 17 games. Their unit allowed 64 sacks, tied for the third-most in the league, and 280 quarterback pressures, the fourth-most in the league, last season. Part of that was because of injuries, part of that was because of poor play.
Now, Gang Green has much higher quality group thanks to their wheeling and dealing at the position ... ."
The Jets landed what appears to be a bargain one-year deal for former Dallas Cowboys' All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith and re-acquired right tackle Morgan Moses in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. New York started five different players at right tackle in 2023. They also made a change at left guard, releasing veteran Laken Tomlinson as a salary cap casualty and subsequently signing free agent John Simpson.
Combining those three veterans with homegrown guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and second-round center Joe Tippmann, New York has what should be a competent starting five although injury concerns exist.
It's fair to argue that Douglas's past misses along the offensive line are the main reasons why the Jets entered the offseason in dire straits. All will be forgiven, however, if he did indeed finally get it right.