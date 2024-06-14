New York Jets Received Major Trade Offer From Los Angeles Rams on Draft Night
Joe Douglas and the New York Jets have to be feeling good about the work they put in during the NFL offseason.
Along with superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers returning from injury, the Jets were able to add a lot of outside talent.
Among the additions to the roster were wide receiver Mike Williams, defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, pass rusher Haason Reddick, and offensive lineman Tyron Smith. All of those players project to be major impact pieces for the upcoming 2024 season.
Reports have also come out that New York pursued a massive blockbuster trade for Minnesota Vikings' superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Now, another report has come out about the Jets' offseason.
The Los Angeles Rams attempted to make a big trade with New York during the 2024 NFL draft.
The Rams wanted to move up to the No. 10 pick. There is a lot of speculation and belief that Los Angeles was trying to get in position to take standout tight end Brock Bowers.
However, the Jets did not want to move all the way down to No. 19 overall and ended up rejecting the offer.
Instead, New York opted to take a deal with the Minnesota Vikings to move back just one pick. The Vikings moved up and selected Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
After trading back, the Jets were happy to select offensive lineman Olu Fashanu to provide more protection for Rodgers.
These kinds of stories are always awesome to see. Video being released of teams negotiating during the business of the draft give insight into what the war room is like for teams around the NFL.
When all was said and done, New York seems to have come out of the offseason as a winner. The Jets are now focused on making a run back to the playoffs this year.
Douglas and the front office have done their job, but now it's time for the players to do theirs on the field.