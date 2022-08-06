Jets' Denzel Mims Wants to Be Starting Wide Receiver This Season

Denzel Mims hasn't lived up to expectations over his first two seasons with the Jets, for reasons both in and out of his control.

Regardless of what's transpired since he was drafted by New York in 2020, Mims is entering his third year in green and white with an admirable mentality and an impressive work ethic.

Mims told reporters at training camp on Friday that he's been working his tail off all offseason with one goal in mind: to be a starting wide receiver for this team in 2022.

"That's my only goal," Mims said.

For a second-round pick, you'd think Mims would be starting by now. He showed his potential as a rookie and was poised to take a step forward as a sophomore a year ago. But Mims effectively vanished from New York's depth chart after an offseason illness, keeping him from the competition for playing time. Once the season began, Mims missed more time with COVID-19. He was inactive some weeks, failing to capitalize when he did have an opportunity, finishing the season with just eight catches and 133 receiving yards in 11 games.

"Last year, dealing with the sickness, I wasn't able to get back to where I used to be," the receiver said. "This offseason, I put in a lot of work, worked out like crazy, was training like crazy, to get myself ready for this season."

That work has resonated with New York's coaching staff.

Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Mims has come a "long way" from last year and that he has "more left in the tank" in terms of production between the lines.

"Because he is so well conditioned right now, he is doing things with his body in the pass game from a route running standpoint that he hasn’t been able to do in the past," Saleh explained. "He’s battling in [special] teams. That’s going to be a big part of it, too – being reliable on special teams. But, I’m really, really happy with the approach he’s taken this offseason, the way he attacked OTAs, the way he’s come into training camp, where he is mentally, the coaching that he is accepting, doesn’t make excuses. He’s grinding. He’s approaching it like a professional and for that I’m grateful."

Even if Mims continues to impress in training camp leading up to the preseason, it's an uphill battle for the Baylor product to earn a significant amount of snaps this year, let alone a starting role.

With Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios at wide receiver, New York doesn't necessarily need Mims. If he can continue to improve on special teams, he'll be a solid fifth wideout, helping the team in more ways than one, but quarterback Zach Wilson already has ample weapons to choose from (at least when everyone is healthy). Considering his spot behind those other wideouts, there's an argument to trade Mims while he still has some value, giving him a shot to play more often elsewhere.

That won't stop Mims from doing everything in his power to show he's deserving of a bigger opportunity with Gang Green this fall.

"I feel like I've grown in every aspect as a receiver," he said. "I've worked my tail off all offseason trying to run routes, catching, everything I can to be the best complete receiver I can be. Even with my health, I tried to eat right and do all of them things. I'm just trying to do everything right."

Mims understands that ultimately it will be up to the coaches if he factors into New York's rotation of receivers.

"It's up to them if they want to play me or not, but I show every day what I can do and I'm going to continue to do that."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.