3 NFL Draft Prospects To Watch For Jets After Justin Fields Benching
The New York Jets have a disastrous situation at quarterback.
After signing Justin Fields in the offseason, he was solid through the first few games. But Fields was horrible in Week 6, registering negative 10 net passing yards. He was horrible during the first half of Week 7's game, too, which resulted in the Jets benching him.
Now the Jets seem lost at quarterback. Fields clearly isn't going to be the long-term answer, so New York is going to need to turn to the upcoming NFL Draft to find that player.
Who are the best three options for the Jets to replace Fields in the 2026 NFL Draft?
QB John Mateer, Oklahoma
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer burst on the scene this year, but an early season injury has caused many scouts to hit the brakes on his draft hype. Since returning from injury, Mateer hasn't looked good, which could cause him to slide down draft boards.
If Mateer can turn his play around, he could be a top draft choice. It would come with a lot of risks, but the Jets could target him near the top of the first round, depending on how the rest of the season shakes out.
QB Dante Moore, Oregon
Dante Moore is one of the best quarterbacks in college football this season. He's flown up draft boards and is in contention to be the No. 1 pick in the draft.
He's looked solid in almost every game this year, but there's still a few question marks. Moore didn't play well against Indiana and it resulted in a loss. He's going to need to put together some impressive performances if he wants to be the No. 1 pick in the draft. He's a good option for the Jets, but not the best option.
QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
If the Jets land the No. 1 pick in the draft, their first choice should be star Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
Mendoza has been the best quarterback in college football this season and he's likely to go No. 1 in the draft depending on who has the pick.
If the Jets are looking for a quarterback, Mendoza is their guy. His arm talent and playmaking ability make him the best choice for New York.
