Jets Country

3 NFL Draft Prospects To Watch For Jets After Justin Fields Benching

The Jets could use the NFL Draft to replace Justin Fields...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) prepares to throw the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) prepares to throw the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have a disastrous situation at quarterback.

After signing Justin Fields in the offseason, he was solid through the first few games. But Fields was horrible in Week 6, registering negative 10 net passing yards. He was horrible during the first half of Week 7's game, too, which resulted in the Jets benching him.

Now the Jets seem lost at quarterback. Fields clearly isn't going to be the long-term answer, so New York is going to need to turn to the upcoming NFL Draft to find that player.

Who are the best three options for the Jets to replace Fields in the 2026 NFL Draft?

QB John Mateer, Oklahoma

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer burst on the scene this year, but an early season injury has caused many scouts to hit the brakes on his draft hype. Since returning from injury, Mateer hasn't looked good, which could cause him to slide down draft boards.

If Mateer can turn his play around, he could be a top draft choice. It would come with a lot of risks, but the Jets could target him near the top of the first round, depending on how the rest of the season shakes out.

QB Dante Moore, Oregon

Oregon quarterback Dante Moor
Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws the ball during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dante Moore is one of the best quarterbacks in college football this season. He's flown up draft boards and is in contention to be the No. 1 pick in the draft.

He's looked solid in almost every game this year, but there's still a few question marks. Moore didn't play well against Indiana and it resulted in a loss. He's going to need to put together some impressive performances if he wants to be the No. 1 pick in the draft. He's a good option for the Jets, but not the best option.

QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

If the Jets land the No. 1 pick in the draft, their first choice should be star Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza has been the best quarterback in college football this season and he's likely to go No. 1 in the draft depending on who has the pick.

If the Jets are looking for a quarterback, Mendoza is their guy. His arm talent and playmaking ability make him the best choice for New York.

More NFL: Justin Fields Benching Sparks Jets-Colts Trade Speculation

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News