Jets Predicted To Replace Justin Fields With Potential Franchise QB

The New York Jets were one of the worst teams in the league this season for a multitude of reasons.

One of the biggest flaws with the Jets' roster was their quarterback room, which was one of the worst units in the league. Justin Fields headlined the unit this season, but he struggled tremendously.

The Jets will likely cut ties with Fields this offseason and look for a new quarterback of the future. It was worth the risk to bring Fields in, but the risk didn't pay off in the Jets' favor.

Bleacher Report's NFL Draft scouting department put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft after the Jets secured the No. 2 pick in the first round and predicted the Jets would select Oregon quarterback Dante Moore at the top of Round 1.

Dante Moore could be the answer for the Jets

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Dante Moore has yet to make a decision whether he'll declare for the 2026 NFL draft, but he just might be the most important prospect in the entire class," Bleacher Report's NFL Draft scouting department wrote. "With Mendoza considered a lock to be a first-round selection and likely No. 1 overall pick, Moore is the only other quarterback considered a top-tier option.

"The New York Jets will be waiting with bated breath in hopes of Moore declaring, so the organization can finally land its franchise quarterback. The 20-year-old prospect's play surpasses his age and experience. The Jets must find a young quarterback with upside this offseason. None fits the description better than Moore."

Moore hasn't declared for the draft yet, but the young signal caller is likely going to do so when Oregon's season ends. Assuming he does so, the Jets would be smart to take him at the top of the first round.

This might not be a case of the Jets selecting the best player on the board, but they would be selecting the player they need the most. Moore is a talented quarterback, but it's his untapped potential that makes him worthy of this top pick. He's still quite young and raw as a prospect.

The Jets aren't an ideal spot for young quarterbacks, but Moore has enough talent to potentially break the team's quarterback curse.

