Justin Fields Benching Sparks Jets-Colts Trade Speculation

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The New York Jets' offense has struggled for the last two weeks, but Aaron Glenn finally made the decision that he needed to make.

At halftime of Week 7, Glenn opted to bench starting quarterback Justin Fields in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor. As a result, there has been an explosion of speculation that the Jets could look to find a new quarterback to replace Fields as soon as possible.

FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently suggested the Jets could look to swing a trade for former top draft pick Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts after they opted to bench Fields in Week 7.

Jets could look to swing a trade for another QB this year

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardso
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Raiders 40-6. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It might be premature for the Indianapolis Colts to give up on the guy they drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft just two years later, but that's exactly what they did when they chose to start Daniel Jones over him," Rotman wrote. "Jones, to his credit, has proven the Colts right more than anyone could've expected, and that makes Richardson incredibly expendable. That's where the New York Jets factor in.

"As much as we might've wanted it to work, the Justin Fields era with the in New York has been a complete disaster, and should leave him on the bench for the foreseeable future. Tyrod Taylor is probably an upgrade, but he's also 36 years old and doesn't have a future in New York. Anthony Richardson might be a complete bust, but he only has 15 starts under his belt and obviously has a lot of talent. The Jets have nothing to play for, and both Fields and Taylor should not be in the organization next season."

A few weeks ago, this idea didn't make any sense, but now it makes a slight bit of sense. It would all come down to the asking price of Richardson.

If the Jets can land him for a late round pick or a pick swap, the deal would make sense. They have nothing to lose in trading for Richardson. It would be like the Fields experiment all over again. If he pans out, it's a huge success, but if he struggles, the Jets aren't tied to him on a big contract or anything.

It would be a shocking move to see. The Jets will likely roll into the offseason and cut ties with Fields, opting to replace him in the draft, but this idea still makes a little bit of sense.

Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels.

