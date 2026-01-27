Jets DC Search Takes Turn After Wink Martindale Report

The New York Jets are still searching for their next defensive coordinator to replace Steve Wilks, who was fired before the 2025 National Football League season came to a close.

On Saturday, Connor Hughes of SNY reported that former University of Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was coming to New York to interview in person for the open defensive coordinator job. This was the first reported in-person interview for New York.

"Breaking: Wink Martindale is flying to New York today where he will have an in-person interview with the Jets for their vacant defensive coordinator job, sources tell SNY."

Who will end up landing the job?

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Wink Martindale stands on the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

That quickly got the rumor mill spinning to the point where it became assumed that Martindale would land the job. While that very well may be the case, no deal has been signed at this moment. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reported on Monday that Martindale is viewed as a "top contender" for the job, but is not "necessarily a lock."

"On the Jets DC search: Wink Martindale was viewed as a top contender headed into Saturday's meeting but I wouldn't say he's necessarily a lock to get the job," Rosenblatt wrote. "Aaron Glenn is still sorting through how he wants the staff/structure to look as he revamps things, according to sources. The search is still underway and multiple candidates are being looked at."

The Jets have held their cards close to the vest so far this offseason. On Jan. 16, the Jets announced that they interviewed eight candidates for the open job, including Martindale. Before that, there had just been speculation about the role. The Jets interviewed eight candidates without leaks really getting out there.

So, it's not shocking that Rosenblatt noted that Martindale is not a "lock to get the job." At the end of the day, this is how the Jets have moved over the last year. Martindale is the guy to watch, but the search isn't over yet.

