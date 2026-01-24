Jets DC Update: Favorite Emerges to Replace Steve Wilks

It appears as though there is starting to be real movement in the New York Jets' search for their next defensive coordinator.

On Jan. 16, the Jets announced that they completed eight interviews for the open defensive coordinator job, including former University of Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

"Martindale (65), the University of Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2024-25, has more than two decades of NFL coaching experience," the Jets wrote. "He coordinated the defense at three different stops worked with four franchises over a 20-year career in the league: New York Giants (2022-23), Baltimore Ravens (2012-21), Denver Broncos (2009-10) and Oakland Raiders (2004-09). Martindale held the DC post with Denver in 2010, Baltimore (2018-21), and spent two years calling signals for the Giants (2022-23)."

The Jets are still looking to fill the defensive coordinator position

On Wednesday, ESPN's Rich Cimini noted that Martindale could be viewed as the early favorite for the open defensive coordinator job. Things picked up some steam on Saturday as SNY's Connor Hughes reported that Martindale is flying to New York for an in-person interview with the franchise.

"Breaking: Wink Martindale is flying to New York today where he will have an in-person interview with the Jets for their vacant defensive coordinator job, sources tell SNY," Hughes wrote. "Martindale let his interest in [the] Jets' vacancy be known back in December. Feeling reciprocated. Sources around the NFL in search of open coaching vacancies believed this was a matter of when, not if, as discussed on. Jets, obviously, were/are conducting their thorough search. The Jets get Martindale in their building today (snowmageddon pending). We'll see if they let him out."

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt noted that Martindale is the favorite for the role at this point.

"Wink Martindale has been the favorite for the job, so this could settle up quickly. On the list of eight candidates Aaron Glenn interviewed, he had the most DC experience in the NFL," Rosenblatt wrote. "Glenn would be opting for experience rather than picking a younger up-and-coming DC (a la Banjo at STC) if he does ultimately land on Wink."

As of writing, no deal is over the finish line or anything of that nature. But this is the first real movement by the team on the defensive coordinator front. Martindale was the defensive coordinator for Michigan in 2024 and 2025. He held the same role with the Baltimore Ravens from 2018 through 2021 and then with the New York Giants in 2022 and 2023.

If the goal is to bring in a guy with plenty of defensive playcalling experience, Martindale would fit that description well.

