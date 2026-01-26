Jets Mock Draft: NY Predicted to Add Dynamic 9.5-Sack Edge

What should the New York Jets' top priority be with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft?

While the Jets need a quarterback, that's not how New York should use the No. 2 pick in the draft unless Fernando Mendoza isn't selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 1 pick. Outside of Mendoza, there isn't a quarterback in the 2026 draft class projected in the range of the No. 2 pick.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Outside of quarterback, the Jets' top needs heading into the offseason are the pass rush, cornerback and wide receiver. Now, the Jets obviously could use pieces everywhere after going 3-14, but those are the three biggest holes. Linebacker Arvell Reese has been the most popular fit for the Jets in mock drafts so far this offseason — and he should be. But Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman had another idea: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami.

The Jets have the No. 2 pick

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"No. 2. New York Jets: ED Rueben Bain Jr., Miami," Wasserman wrote. "With no other quarterback warranting a selection this high, the Jets opt to add a dominant defensive presence in Rueben Bain Jr. to their defensive line. After nearly leading Miami to a national championship, Bain finished his final college season with a 92.8 PFF grade that ranked second among Power Four edge defenders, trailing only Texas Tech’s David Bailey."

ESPN currently has Bain ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect in the draft class, in comparison to Reese at No. 2. Both are talented, but it just depends on what you're looking for. Reese is a hybrid linebacker who is going to do a bit of everything.

On the other hand, Bain is a pure edge rusher. He had 9 1/2 sacks in 2025 in 16 games and finished his college career with 20 1/2 sacks overall in 38 games. If you get Reese, you're getting a guy you can plug in all over the place on the defensive side of the ball. If you get Bain, you're getting a guy to put at the edge and just go after the quarterback. Both are talented and could help the team. Arguably, Reese is a better fit for the Jets' current defense, but Bain would address a need as well.

More NFL: Jets Predicted to Add Game-Breaker Arvell Reese