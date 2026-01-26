Jets Predicted to Add Game-Breaker Arvell Reese

It's been a long year for the New York Jets, but April 23 is going to be a good day for the franchise.

New York will be on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft. You never really know how a prospect is going to turn out when you select them each year, but the Jets have a chance to add talent with massive upside and with the No. 2 pick, New York will have choices.

2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza is widely expected to be the top prospect in the draft class and with the Las Vegas Raiders in need of a quarterback, he seems to be an easy option to go No. 1 overall. If he doesn't, then he'd be a no-brainer pick at No. 2. But who could the Jets select if Mendoza does go No. 1 overall? NFL.com draft expert Daniel Jeremiah shared his first mock draft of the offseason on Monday and it aligned with the popular speculation of the offseason so far: Arvell Reese of Ohio State.

The New York Jets have the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) pursues Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"No. 2 pick: New York Jets, Arvell Reese," Jeremiah wrote. "The Jets have needs all over their defense. Reese is versatile and athletic. I think he’ll benefit from working off the edge full-time after also seeing time at off-ball linebacker during his Buckeyes career."

Right when Dante Moore opted to return to Oregon, the Reese hype train began for New York.

The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt noted quick;y afterward that Reese "feels like the favorite."

"Path No. 1: Select LB/edge Arvell Reese," Rosenblatt wrote. "At this early juncture, Reese feels like the favorite. He’s a fascinating prospect who spent last season at Ohio State dropping into coverage and spying on the quarterback as an off-ball linebacker, while also working as an edge rusher and effectively getting after the quarterback."

ESPN has Reese ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. When the Jets are on the board, he'd be a no-brainer if Mendoza goes No. 1.

