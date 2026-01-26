Jets Must Avoid Malik Willis Free Agency Trap

The New York Jets surely will be keeping a close eye on the quarterback market this offseason.

That is because, of course, the Jets have a hole at the game's most important position. The Jets tried to fill it with Justin Fields in 2025, but benched him. He's under contract for the 2026 season, but it would be pretty surprising if he were under center for the team next season. Tyrod Taylor is heading to free agency as well.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

New York needs to completely rebuild the room. The quicker the Jets get it right, the quicker they can turn the franchise around. Look at the Super Bowl, for example. The New England Patriots went 4-13 in 2024 — one game worse than the Jets — but have the quarterback right with Drake Maye and now are in the Super Bowl one year later. The Seattle Seahawks went out and landed Sam Darnold last offseason and went from a 10-7 team to 14-3 in 2025 and the top seed in the NFC. The Seahawks moved on from Geno Smith and DK Metcalf and yet they were able to get even better.

The Jets should avoid this move

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets need to get the quarterback position right now, but all options arguably are the best options. For example, Pro Football Sports Network's Ryan Guthrie predicted that the Jets will land Malik Willis this offseason.

"QB Malik Willis: New York Jets," Guthrie wrote. "The Jets may try this again. With no clear quarterback at No. 2 overall and Dante Moore returning to school, Malik Willis becomes an intriguing option. He flashed in limited action, filling in for Jordan Love. The talent is there; whether the Jets can develop him is the real question."

This has been a popular talking point this offseason already, but the Jets arguably should go in a different direction. Willis is 26 years old and has made just six starts in the NFL over the last four years. He looked good in place of Jordan Love at points in 2025, including one start. On Dec. 27, Willis went 18-of-21 passing for 288 yards, one touchdown, 60 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. It was a great game that got him a lot of buzz.

Willis would be another dice roll, like Fields last offseason. At least Fields has 53 total starts under his belt over the last five years, though. Fields and Aaron Rodgers will both impact the salary cap in 2026. It would be surprising to see Fields back under center for the Jets, but it arguably would make more sense to stick with him and draft a guy, than to sign Willis and add more uncertainty to the payroll. Fields arguably is better overall than Willis and is already on the payroll. New York should look for other options, but if it doesn't land another, it should just stick with Fields if it's going to consider Willis.

More NFL: Sam Darnold Can Give Jets One Last Gift in Super Bowl LX