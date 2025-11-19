Jets Predicted To Let $9 Million Star Test Free Agency
The New York Jets could have traded Breece Hall at the trade deadline this season, but they opted against it.
It seems like the Jets are going to attempt to re-sign him to a new contract this offseason. If they didn't have the plans to sign him to a new deal, it seems like they would have traded him for a fourth-round pick at the trade deadline.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently predicted the Jets would let Hall test free agency this offseason, which would go against everything they've stood for with the star this season.
Jets could let Breece Hall test free agency this offseason
"The New York Jets dealt two key players in Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline. However, they chose to hang onto running back Breece Hall, who has been one of the few dependable pieces on offense," Knox wrote. "Should New York now look to lock up the 24-year-old ahead of the offseason? On one hand, it could make sense. The Jets recently benched Justin Fields for Tyrod Taylor and will be in the QB market in the offseason. Letting Hall go would create another void in an offensive supporting cast that already has several.
"However, extending Hall, who has a projected market value of $10.7 million annually, won't be cheap. Investing heavily in a running back who has more than 800 touches and one ACL tear on his resume could be hard to justify when New York has many needs at other positions. Allowing him to test the market and trying to sign him to a more team-friendly deal could be the smarter play."
The Jets could benefit on an extension if they let Hall test the market and his value drops. If Hall goes into free agency and there aren't any teams willing to give him a huge deal, the Jets could sign him to a team-friendly deal.
But it's risky because Hall will likely land with a new team if he tests the market.
The Jets are seemingly going to try to retain him in the offseason. They likely would have traded him at the deadline if they didn't have him in their long-term plans.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Retain Justin Fields As Backup, Add Star QB To Start