Jets Star Projected To Sign 4-Year, $41 Million Deal After Career Year

The New York Jets seemingly entered a rebuild at the trade deadline last season. They opted to send Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys while trading Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts. As a result, they were able to land a haul of draft picks over the course of the next few seasons.

But the Jets opted against trading running back Breece Hall, which was very surprising considering Hall was on an expiring contract. It would have made sense for the Jets to trade Hall for a third or fourth round pick before he lands in free agency.

Still, the decision to not trade Hall likely means the Jets have interest in re-signing him this winter. They have the money to land a new deal, too. Hall is projected to sign a four-year, $41 million deal, per Spotrac, in free agency.

At this price, the Jets should be able to afford a new deal. But there will likely be other suitors for the talented running back, especially considering he's coming off a career year in New York.

Breece Hall should have no shortage of suitors in free agency

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) prior to the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs could look to add a running back this offseason to begin building their next era of offensive firepower. With Patrick Mahomes out for most, if not all, of next year, the Chiefs would need to add a young running back.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be in the market for a running back if they can't land a new deal with Travis Etienne. Hall could be the perfect replacement for Etienne because he's a very similar running back.

The Arizona Cardinals need a running back, and they could be a fit for Hall. They've needed a running back for over a year now, but they haven't added one. Signing Hall in free agency could fill this roster void in a big way.

But the Jets will likely be very involved in retaining Hall. He was their best offensive player all season and New York can't afford to lose him.

