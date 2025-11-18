Jets Predicted To Retain Justin Fields As Backup, Add Star QB To Start
The New York Jets have a disastrous quarterback situation right now.
They cut ties with Aaron Rodgers in favor of Justin Fields and Fields has been horrible in New York. As a result, the Jets have opted to bench Fields in favor of backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
But the big question revolves around the Jets' quarterback situation next year. Who will they bring to the roster next season?
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently predicted the Jets would retain Fields as a backup next season. Kay also predicted the Jets would use their top draft pick to select Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.
Jets need to make a big quarterback decision in the offseason
"The 2026 draft class may not have a generational superstar worth tanking for, but Ty Simpson could at least be the stabilizing presence New York desperately needs under center," Kay wrote. "After arriving in Tuscaloosa in 2022, Simpson patiently awaited his opportunity and finally emerged as Alabama's starter in 2025. It was worth the long wait, as Simpson is shining as the Crimson Tide's QB1 and elevated himself into a potential top-five pick in the process.
"The junior passer has completed 226-of-338 throws while racking up 2,787 yards and 22 touchdowns against a mere two interceptions in 10 starts. Although he's not a dual-threat QB, Simpson has enough athleticism to extend plays and deftly avoid the rush. He's poised in the pocket and is always looking to pick out the open man, traits that the Jets sorely need from a signal-caller right now. Simpson would be a heavy favorite to emerge as the Week 1 starter if the Jets take him early in the draft."
It's hard to imagine Fields being back in New York next year. He could be headed for a backup quarterback job next season, but it might not be with the Jets.
The Jets could add Simpson at the top of the first round to take over for Fields. The 2026 draft class isn't loaded with quarterback talent, but there's a chance one of the top guys could turn into a star. Simpson has star potential, but the Jets will need to love him to select him at the top of Round 1.
