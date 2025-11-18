Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Retain Justin Fields As Backup, Add Star QB To Start

The Jets could make a few big moves in the offseason...

Zach Pressnell

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) on the field against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) on the field against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have a disastrous quarterback situation right now.

They cut ties with Aaron Rodgers in favor of Justin Fields and Fields has been horrible in New York. As a result, the Jets have opted to bench Fields in favor of backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

But the big question revolves around the Jets' quarterback situation next year. Who will they bring to the roster next season?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently predicted the Jets would retain Fields as a backup next season. Kay also predicted the Jets would use their top draft pick to select Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

Jets need to make a big quarterback decision in the offseason

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpso
Nov 15, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby-Imagn Images

"The 2026 draft class may not have a generational superstar worth tanking for, but Ty Simpson could at least be the stabilizing presence New York desperately needs under center," Kay wrote. "After arriving in Tuscaloosa in 2022, Simpson patiently awaited his opportunity and finally emerged as Alabama's starter in 2025. It was worth the long wait, as Simpson is shining as the Crimson Tide's QB1 and elevated himself into a potential top-five pick in the process.

"The junior passer has completed 226-of-338 throws while racking up 2,787 yards and 22 touchdowns against a mere two interceptions in 10 starts. Although he's not a dual-threat QB, Simpson has enough athleticism to extend plays and deftly avoid the rush. He's poised in the pocket and is always looking to pick out the open man, traits that the Jets sorely need from a signal-caller right now. Simpson would be a heavy favorite to emerge as the Week 1 starter if the Jets take him early in the draft."

It's hard to imagine Fields being back in New York next year. He could be headed for a backup quarterback job next season, but it might not be with the Jets.

The Jets could add Simpson at the top of the first round to take over for Fields. The 2026 draft class isn't loaded with quarterback talent, but there's a chance one of the top guys could turn into a star. Simpson has star potential, but the Jets will need to love him to select him at the top of Round 1.

More NFL: Jets Projected To Replace Breece Hall With Star 23-TD RB

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News