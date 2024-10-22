Brad Holmes 'Grinding' Trying to Find New EDGE Rushers
The Detroit Lions have been working diligently to survey the NFL landscape in order to find defensive linemen who could be added to the roster before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.
Dan Campbell acknowledged the defense needs more from its pass rush, as Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold had ample opportunities to scan the field and find his offensive targets last week.
General manager Brad Holmes has been "grinding" ever since Aidan Hutchinson suffered a broken tibia and fibula against the Dallas Cowboys.
The team has already added Isaiah Thomas off of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad, but are still in the market for a complementary piece to bolster the defensive line.
“Brad’s been grinding on this, ever since last week. He’s been going and looking at really everything that could potentially be available. And so much of it is making the calls," Campbell said. "First of all, who do you like on tape? Who is worth something? And it’s not just because somebody says they’re a good player. You’ve got to put your own eyes on it and do the homework. And then, where are they at? How much football do they have left? What salary are we taking on? How does that affect us next year signing our own guys? How much value are you going to have to give up? So all of that stuff plays into it. But believe us, we’re looking. Brad’s on it, and we’ll find somebody that fits us and brings something. Like I said, a complementary piece that helps that d-line.”
Dan Campbell: Lions Need 'Just a Little Bit More' Pass Rush
Holmes and Campbell have a stellar working relationship and will collaborate to ensure the player added fits the criteria that has been established. How well a presumptive addition fits the Lions' established culture has always been a big part of the Lions' acquisition process.
"He's not going to force it on me. That's not how we work," Campbell said. "That's how we we've been good now going on four years. But I also know, if it's something like that, I don't know that he's ever been wrong. I think he and I see pretty much eye-to-eye. We have for a long time here. Now, I trust the hell out of him. So, we'll find the right guy that fits us, whenever that time is right."
Over the past week, Campbell admitted he has been approached by Holmes to discuss with the popular potential moves.
Campbell acknowledged, "He's asked me to check something out, a couple things."